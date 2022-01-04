The truth is starting to leak out of Fauci like air from an old tire

Over the last twenty months, Americans have learned that Anthony Fauci, the highest-paid federal employee, has a very utilitarian approach to the truth. In other words, he’ll say whatever is useful to him at the moment and call it the truth. However, eventually, when sufficiently cornered or unguarded, the truth will out. In this case, Fauci blundered into admitting that he knew that he, on behalf of the United States, was collaborating with the Chinese communists.

I won’t bore you with the litany of Fauci’s constantly changing narratives about masks, vaccines, lockdowns, mandates, and, of course, funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan laboratory, which any fool knows is affiliated with the Chinese military. Just do a search in your favorite search engine (which I hope is not Google) and you’ll come up with dozens of articles documenting Fauci’s lies. Most of these sites gave up the effort around August because it was just too much work.

Moreover, any fool also knows that China is not a friendly nation. It is, unfortunately, our largest trade partner, but Xi Jinping has made no bones about the fact that he seeks to displace America as the world’s superpower. He’ll do that through economic sabotage, cyberespionage, bullying, threats, economic blackmail (and probably real blackmail), and bribes abroad while, at home, he engages in typical tyranny, including genocide against the Uighurs. Again, not our friends.

Image: Anthony Fauci on Face the Nation (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

One of Fauci’s biggest lies over time has been his claim that he did not help fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab or any other lab. Even when confronted with evidence of this funding on his watch, he has insisted that the person demanding the truth from him (usually Sen. Rand Paul) is, in fact, the liar.

Fauci’s are the bravura performances of the true malignant narcissist. The motto of such a person is “It’s not a lie if I need it to be the truth.”

Still, even for a practiced narcissist, keeping track of the lies becomes difficult. So it was that a sharp-eyed viewer caught Fauci’s little slip-up when he finally decided to explain why he was, in fact, sending money to the Wuhan lab. It was all for America’s own good, of course, that he did a very minor, little, baby collaboration with some “Chinese Commu...uh...Chinese scientists.”

“We had a collaboration with some Chinese Commu…uh..Chinese Scientists” pic.twitter.com/k8e37I7p8k — Jamie Dlux 🛸💨 (@jamiedlux) December 30, 2021

The Bible tells us that “you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” At a moral level, Fauci is currently deep in a prison of his own lies, but his subconscious, apparently, is struggling to find a way out.