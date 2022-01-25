More bad news for Democrats on the border

They call him Representative Cuellar in South Texas and a Democrat on the border who makes a lot of sense. He speaks his mind and has been critical of the Biden approach, i.e. open border. Nevertheless, he may be in trouble in a year that Democrats already have a lot of problems. This is from The Texas Tribune:

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar may be the most powerful Texas Democrat whom most Texans have never heard of. But with early voting to begin in a matter of weeks, he is in a world of political trouble. On Wednesday, the FBI raided the nine-term congressman’s home in Laredo. For now, government officials are keeping a tight lid on what spurred their actions. But it could not come at a worse time for Cuellar, who is in the fight of his political life ahead of the Democratic primary on March 1.

We will wait for the FBI to finish whatever they’ve started. In the meantime, the politics of the district may be in play.

Image: Henry Cueller (cropped). Public domain.

In 2020, Mr. Cuellar won easily with 58% of the vote. He will be running for reelection in a slightly different district with a partisan + 7 Democrat edge. He won by almost 20 in 2020 but will have to fight a bit harder in 2022 because of redistricting.

The FBI story won’t help Mr. Cuellar especially if something embarrassing comes out. According to news reports, this is a federal investigation about Azerbaijan and a group of U.S. businessmen who have ties to that country. In the meantime, this is bad news for the Democrats because they thought that this was a safe seat that could handle the expected red wave.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).