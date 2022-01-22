It’s up to Texas, say The Supremes

This week, the US Supreme Court spoke again about the Texas abortion law. This is Shannon Bream:

The Supreme Court rejected a request to remand Texas’ six-week abortion law back a federal district court Thursday, marking another setback for advocates who have been fighting to strike down the controversial measure. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer dissented from the decision, which returns the issue to a state court for additional procedural determinations.

As I see it, six of the nine Justices are saying that what happens in Texas stays in Texas. In other words, the voters elected the legislature, they passed the “heartbeat law’, the Governor signed it, and it’s up to the citizens of Texas to do something about it.

Image: Pregnant woman and a heart by rawpixel. Freepik license.

The pro-abortion forces are going crazy with the idea that the people of Texas should decide. Some claim that the Justices have once again betrayed the people. No one is betrayed but a few babies will live.

What message are the Justices sending? Let’s remember that the Mississippi opinion has not been published. We should get that one in June.

It is true that the Supreme Court has not ruled on the constitutionality of the Texas law. My guess is that they will answer that question in a few months when they write an opinion saying that states can regulate abortion.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).