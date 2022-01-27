Is the second American Civil War nearing its conclusion?

The truth is that the Second American Civil War is...almost over. Unlike the first one, the Democrats appear to be a near lock to win.

Leftists, through a combination of brilliant projectionist strategy and callously evil use of their political opponents' naïveté, decency, and tolerance, have transformed America's institutions. They have weaponized them and used them against their less aggressive fellow citizens. In the process, they have transformed Americans, their beliefs and expectations, too. Much like the Chinese Communist Party, they own nearly all the levers of influence and power, exercising an iron grip on the education establishment, the mass media, Big Tech, Wall Street, corporate boardrooms, the health care industry, and Hollywood — and now the CIA, FBI, Defense Department, and ironically named Department of Justice (DOJ). This in addition to effectively controlling all three branches of the U.S. government.

They are using this power to obliterate the democratic representative republic our Founders built, even as they loudly and incessantly claim they are trying to "save our democracy." They are attempting a final push now, one in which they intend to grant the District of Columbia (meaning themselves) two senators, eliminate the filibuster (meaning the ability of the minority party to have any say in governance), pack the Supreme Court (meaning they are chagrinned that this is the one body that they don't fully control at present), and nationalize elections by banning the requirement of identification in every state (meaning they can steal every election going forward...in perpetuity).

Always the busy bees (and bodies), they also are continually replacing American citizens with illegal aliens flooding across the southern border, which they leave wide open for this very purpose. Then they grant these illegal invaders favors that American citizens do not receive.

Leftists take no chances; never rest; and will do literally anything to achieve, retain, and enhance their power. They are proactive, are always on offense, and build redundancies into their plans. Therefore, as mentioned, they leave our southern border open. Then they promise illegals free health care, education…and the right to vote. And just to be safe, they demand that no ID be necessary to vote. And that mail-in voting be allowed everywhere all the time. On top of all of this, they slander anyone who opposes these policies by labeling them racists, xenophobes, and bigots. They claim that those who oppose these "commonsense" polices are guilty of "voter suppression," even though the entire point of their policies is to suppress, dilute, and cancel the votes of the actual American citizens they detest in the red states and rural areas.

They have accomplished all this in part through the timidity of the old-guard Republican establishment and the aforementioned naïveté of the people they supposedly "serve." Dare to speak up at a school board meeting? You might well be called a "domestic terrorist" and be hauled away. You don't have any right to have input as to what your child is taught, even though you pay for the school, its administrators, and all the teachers' salaries. (Say, that sounds like "taxation without representation," doesn't it? Where have I heard that phrase before?) Yell out at a town hall meeting? They will frame you as a tragic — and dangerous — example of "right-wing hatred and violence." Stroll through the Capitol building ("The People's House"!) during a "mostly peaceful" protest? Be prepared to be thrown into endless solitary confinement, even if not charged with anything at all. Our rulers become ever more authoritarian, using fear and technology to confine us, track us, mask us, and vaccinate us against our will. Soon, digital currency may give government even greater surveillance capabilities — and control over every aspect of our lives.

So what is one supposed to do? Leftists now own the military, much of the means of production, and nearly every vehicle for publicly expressing oneself. Is there any way out?

In one of history's saddest and most catastrophic ironies, the United States has been laid low by a virus that originated in China, has officially refused to admit that fact, and then has essentially become China...without its Great Wall.

Our Founders knew what they faced. They knew what they couldn't tolerate...no matter what. They didn't care what those who ruled over them said or did; they were not going to allow themselves to be treated as chattel. Therefore, they issued a Declaration of Independence, the last sentence of which stated: "And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor."

Far fewer of us today believe in divine providence. Yet that may be the only thing that can save us now.

But while we are beseeching the almighty, we might also want to make the same pledge our Founders did.

Because retaining our sacred honor while being persecuted by hollow, hypocritical, soulless tyrants is better than surrendering. No matter what.

Don't believe we are in a civil war, let alone one which we as classical liberals and patriots are close to losing?

Let's look at the casualties. Due to Democrats' policies and refusal to prosecute the perpetrators, large tracts of many of our cities, particularly in the North, have been looted and burned, and countless thousands have been slain on our streets over the past few years. Because of the endless lockdowns, social distancing, and general paranoia surrounding the endless plandemic, countless thousands have died of loneliness, heartbreak, suicide, and substance abuse. Thousands more have lived in pain and misery due to the lack of optional surgeries. Still more have died because they have put off preventative health care or been denied critically needed surgeries and transplants. Hundreds of thousands have experienced adverse reactions to the mandatory vaccines, with possibly thousands dying.

With the conclusion of the first American Civil War, we were truer to our founding principles, and millions more were free.

Today? We are irrefutably less true to our founding principles. And all of us are less free.

