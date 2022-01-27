How evil do you have to be to suddenly pull treatment from ailing Florida COVID patients?

Is Joe Biden trying to top the vile, cruel record of blue-state governors such as New York's Andrew Cuomo, who seeded COVID patients into the nursing homes?

It sure looks like it, given his strange, sudden, and absolute shutdown of monoclonal antibody treatments on patients who are being successfully being treated with the therapy in Florida. For vulnerable, sick people waiting in line for it, including those right up to the date of scheduled treatment, tough luck, go to the back of the line and see if you can find some other treatment, and hope your COVID does not progress to the morgue.

That's what Joe Biden is offering Florida, a red state that voted against him in 2020, that maybe, just maybe, he'd like to punish a little, not just for not voting for him but to erase its record of success on COVID. He seems to be out to punish Florida by ensuring that Florida's COVID death count descends to those of his favored blue states. Whatever Joe's motive here, there are no honorable answers as we explore this.

According to Fox News:

The Florida Department of Health announced that it is closing all monoclonal antibody treatment sites in the state after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rescinded emergency-use authorizations for two particular treatments for COVID-19. The FDA announced on Monday that it is no longer permitting the use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab (used together) as well as the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab known as REGEN-COV, or Regeneron. "Unfortunately, as a result of this abrupt decision made by the federal government, all monoclonal antibody state sites will be closed until further notice," the Florida Department of Health said in a statement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken out about this outrage, which stinks to high heaven:

"Without a shred of clinical data to support this action, Biden has forced trained medical professionals to choose between treating their patients or breaking the law," DeSantis said in a statement. "This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives. There are real-world implications to Biden’s medical authoritarianism – Americans’ access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president."

No clinical data. A sudden yanking, with zero time for patients to make alternate treatment arrangements. A bizarre claim that the treatments don't work, despite Florida's record of success. A death sentence to many.

What's the White House response to this ugly picture? Take a look at the grotesque Baghdad Bob-style responses from White House spokesweasel Jen Psaki to DeSantis's arguments:

Psaki responding to a question from AP's Josh Boak about Florida using monoclonal anti-bodies even though "they don't work against omicron": "Let's take a step back just to realize how crazy this is...The ones...[DeSantis] is fighting over do not work...& they have side-effects." pic.twitter.com/WWbLGootJW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 25, 2022

The treatments don't work? No clinical data? But they do work, just look at Florida's results. The line that springs to mind is Galileo's: 'Eppur se muove.'

It gets worse:

Psaki Attacks DeSantis as 'Crazy' After FDA Halts Monoclonal Antibodies: 'We Know What Works — Vaccines and Boosters' https://t.co/XnnvGhL5NF — dung le phuoc (@dunglephuoc1) January 26, 2022

In other words, "put some ice on it," as Bill Clinton used to say.

DeSantis has pointed out that most patients Florida is treating already have been vaccinated. To offer vaccines as a solution then is beyond insulting -- to patients, to medical personnel, to DeSantis, and to anyone with a grip on reality. The vaxxed are the ones coming down with the COVID. Her solution to them is 'more vaxxes,' which is the same as saying 'go die for me and don't be a problem.'

She later claimed that the White House sent other treatments, which in other reports was the Merck pill, which is unsafe for pregnant women, not to be used unless other treatments can't be used, and apparently no one wants because of its weak record of effectiveness against COVID, which is another insult.

Suffice to say, no normal leader or medical professional would pull a treatment from patients waiting in line or in the midst of treatments, particularly if that's the treatment they want. That's inhuman. That's vile. And as DeSantis points out, some people are going to die.

Should and when that happens, you can bet that the survivors are going to remember this. The Biden administration may think it's getting rid of old-people voters but there will be survivors who remember the last-minute denial of the treatment and aren't going to like it. What's more, who comes down with COVID the most? The obese, the diabetics, those with co-morbidities, and that pool disproproportionately includes black and Latino people. That should be an impressive selling point as Democrats seek to win back Florida.

But it offends everyone. The treatment was working. To claim it wasn't is a lie. The alternatives don't, to claim they do is another lie. And to tell sick vaccinated COVID patients who still have caught the disease that they need to get vaccinated is beyond insulting. They already know that the vaccines don't work, so to take away a treatment that does, and dismissively tell them to get vaxxed is something bordering evil.

What are these treatments? According to the Florida Department of Health:

Monoclonal antibody therapy can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death in high-risk patients who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. These treatments are widely available in Florida. Treatment is free and vaccination status does not matter. If you are 12 years and older and are at high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, you are eligible for this treatment.

In clinical trials, monoclonal antibody treatment showed a 70 percent reduction in hospitalization and death.

For high-risk patients who have been exposed to someone with COVID19, Regeneron can give you temporary immunity to decrease your odds of catching the infection by over 80 percent. Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.

The site notes that under Florida law, anyone who has COVID and wants it can get it, they don't need to go through heavy medical authorizations, apparently because the treatment can be done preemptively, before a vulnerable patient even gets sick, just as the ivermectin treatment regimen can be administered that way, in both cases, it's harmless. It's available for free, but insurance is billed if patients have insurance. The treatments need to be done either preemptively or in the early stages of COVID, same as the ivermectin regimen, too.

It's been very, very successful in keeping Florida's COVID cases down. quite unlike the blue states with their mask, lockdown, and vaccine obsessions. Blue states' COVID death rates, unlike Florida's, are through the roof.

The White House claim that the Merck pill is better is total nonsense. Merck is a big Democrat donor, and as such, expects to be paid in kind for its cash to keep Democrats in power.

And that brings up the possibility of special interests being at work pulling the puppet strings of the Biden administration. Joe, after all, as Peter Schweizer's new book indicates, is purchaseable.

Could Big Pharma have been involved in this pulling of this treatment in Florida, some rival pharmaceutical company to AstraZeneca which makes this monoclonal treatment? Big Pharma has the highest number by far of "revolving door" officials moving back and forth between government and lobbying posts, with Open Secrets profiling 945 of them.

All of them donate to Democrats, but it's interesting that Pfizer, the most powerful of the lobbying influencers, has a 'thing' for its rival AstraZeneca.

Here's a recent headline that ran showing the extent of the rancor:

Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations

They definitely want to be Numbah One. They've got sharp elbows and seek to get rid of their rivals.

There had been negative stories about AstraZeneca's vaccine not working properly early in the vaccine game, before anyone recognized that none of the vaxxes work all that well. There also were negative reports about Pfizer vaxx rival Johnson & Johnson's shot, as well as word getting out about J&J's link to fetal stem cell research. It's unknown if Pfizer planted those stories, but one thing we do know is that they are famous for underhanded tactics. Two that spring to mind are Pfizer's refusal to release news of the success of its vaccine until after the 2020 election, in order to deny any campaign advantage to President Trump over Joe Biden. Two is that they concealed the extent of their involvement with fetal stem cell research, claiming it was just distant and it turns out it wasn't. There also were stories about "breakthrough" cases coming from J&J vaccines alone, when my sources at Stanford Medical Center told me that the breakthrough cases were coming from all three vaxx makers, including Pfizer. That never got into the news until very late, as well. Manipulation? Seems possible.

This is clearly the worst of the worst of the moments of Bidendom, and there are many bad moments. The lies, political spite, and dismissively bad solutions are sure to alienate voters who need these treatments. DeSantis is showing the right fighting spirit and should consider stepping up alternative treatments such as ivermectin and hydrocychloroquine treatment regimes if possible, and suing the hell out of Biden & Co. in the courts. The inhuman Bidenite meddling and lying here absolutely shock the conscience.

