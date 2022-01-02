FBI director Christopher Wray allegedly made a hard-to-believe promise

In one of the more unbelievable statements from someone working in the American government, FBI Director Christopher Wray has allegedly sworn that his agency will bring down the bad guys named in Ghislaine Maxwell’s little black book. Those pedophiles are toast, right? Well, I have my doubts. To the extent that the FBI has seemed to take it upon itself to be a protector and enforcer for the Democrat party, the only way I see it following up on the evildoers whom Ghislaine knew is if they pose a threat to Democrat party political dominance.

Over the past few decades, the FBI’s crime-solving prowess often seems to revolve around enticing ordinary people to commit the type of crimes the FBI solves and then arresting them for those same crimes. Two of the more recent examples are the attack on Pamela Gellar and the purported plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In 2017, when Pamela Gellar hosted a “Draw Mohamed” cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, ISIS sympathizers attempt to murder her but, thankfully, were stopped by a local police officer. What we learned afterward is that an undercover FBI agent seemed not just to have been keeping an eye on things but also to have been encouraging the crime:

The FBI’s involvement in the plot to kidnap Whitmer was even more overt:

There were at least 12 FBI informants involved in the investigation to thwart the alleged scheme by a militia group known as the “Wolverine Watchmen” — but the agents actually took an active part in it right from its inception, according to court filings, evidence and dozens of interviews reviewed by BuzzFeed News — and now some members of the group are accusing the feds of entrapment. One informant from Wisconsin allegedly helped organize meetings where the first inklings of the plot surfaced, even paying for hotel rooms and food to entice people to attend, Buzzfeed News reported. Another undercover agent allegedly advised the group on how to blow up a bridge to aid their getaway — and promised to supply them with explosives. An FBI informant, who is an Iraq War veteran, eventually rose to become second in command of the group, the report said.

It’s easy to capture criminals if you mastermind the crimes.

Image: FBI director Christopher Wray. YouTube screen grab.

In the case of people who indulged their desires for underage sex on Jeffrey Epstein’s island, the FBI doesn’t have to set people up in order to catch them. Instead, it has in its possession all Ghislaine Maxwell’s information about the people she and Epstein hosted on the island or at his other properties, including her infamous little black book. (None of these people were named at Maxwell’s trial, thanks to an agreement between the prosecution and the defense.)

According to The Mirror, a British publication, a source stated,

“Prosecutors in the US have made countless mistakes before where Maxwell and Epstein are concerned. Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, has vowed that those who committed a crime with them will not escape justice under his watch.”

Pardon my cynicism, but I don’t believe it. For starters, we already know many names because of the civil case involving Virginia Giuffre. A lot of famous people were named in the evidence, although some were clearly just high society and political contacts. Even though it’s reasonable to believe that at least some of the people named were doing dirty deeds, the FBI did nothing.

And if you’ll pardon me for even greater cynicism, given the FBI’s conduct vis-à-vis Hillary Clinton (destroying all the evidence of her wrongdoing), the phony Russian hoax (continuing an investigation after they knew it was baseless), and the January 6 protest at the Capitol (which may have been another example of FBI entrapment), the only reason I can see for the FBI to go after people named in Maxwell’s book is if doing so will embarrass Republicans. It won’t matter if the Republicans investigated are potentially guilty; the embarrassment factor will be enough.

The FBI has not covered itself in glory of late. Instead, from the rank-and-file on up, it’s proven to be a highly political entity, rather than an organization seeking to protect Americans from genuine criminals. There’s no reason to believe that, with a blackmail book in hand, its conduct will suddenly change.