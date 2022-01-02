Did banned mRNA vax inventor Robert W. Malone M.D. just break the Google algorithm?

Did the Twitter punks who banned mRNA vaccine inventor and bona fide vaccine expert Robert W. Malone, M.D. just set off the Mother of all Backfires?

Kind of looks like it, now that they've drawn so much public interest to the man that they've apparently broken the Google algorithm for censoring stories about him.

It started like this:

Shortly after Malone was banned on Twitter, he did an long interview with bigfoot podcaster, Joe Rogan, arguing that the disinformation and repressed information on COVID vaccines was something resembling mass psychosis.

That term, and related ones, created widely divergent results between Google and its biggest rival, the more objective DuckDuckGo search engine.

Here's a video showing how the algorithms got broken:

We are witnessing Google’s real-time censorship of the term “mass formation psychosis” as mentioned by @RWMaloneMD on @joerogan podcast. Don’t let them get away with it! Listen to the episode for yourself. pic.twitter.com/wvvmN6X3Uw — Zach Herbert 🇺🇸 (@zachherbert) January 2, 2022

Which ought to be kind of embarrassing to Twitter and the rest of the tech barons trying to stomp him out from any Internet media presence based on his inconvenient ideas about the risks of the mRNA vaccines. Although Malone is a giant in his field and hard to discredit the way they can do with assorted pipsqueaks out there, somehow they think they need to silence the man. On Google, they've tried to paint him as a nut, a conspiracy theorist, a vaccine skeptic, a Nazi, based on the search results they tried to throw up.

But the truth got out anyway, and their manipulated algorithms have been exposed, discrediting them, and in any case, not working. All they managed to do was promote him bigger than ever, generating so much public interest in his ideas and warnings that they busted the Google algorithms. Twitter's Katzenjammer Kids who started this ought to go into public relations. One wonders what the conversations must be like right about now between Twitter and Google barons.

What's more, the idiots created huge numbers of Malone-related terms on Twitter itself, with people passing around thousands of shares of Malone speaking on with hashtags under Malone, JoeRogan, masspsychosis, and related words. The podcast itself is at a link here, but valuable little clips are easily spotted through these hashtags on Twitter. They're pretty good at own-goals, too, over at Twitter.

It's significant because Malone has Big Tech's, Big Politics', and Big Pharma's numbers and they've got a target painted on his back in response. Malone's pointed out that many of the more insane and counterproductive public health measures going around have been brought on by conflicts of interest and a revolving door between medical researchers, Big Pharma, and public health officials. Profit motives are quite operative. Malone on the Rogan podcast, for instance, pointed out that Reuters does a lot of fact-checking for Twitter -- and it has a top executive sitting on the Pfizer board. Conflict, anyone? Malone's revelations are a threat to a lot of rice bowls right there. But he hasn't stopped

As the writer of an otherwise ugly Atlantic hit piece written about Malone has correctly noted:

I’ve listened to hours of Malone’s interviews and read through the many pages of documents he’s posted. He is a knowledgeable scientist with a knack for lucid explanation.

Precisely. That explains some of his popularity. His penchant for truth explains the rest.

The Atlantic, owned and reportedly directed editorially by Apple fortune heiress Laurene Powell Jobs, launched the first hit on Malone back in August.

The article tried to claim that Malone was an insignificant, unimportant guy who exaggerated his accomplishments and didn't play well with others. It was badly sourced, and supported only by the statements of jealous rivals whose conflicts of interest went unmentioned in the piece. There was a little warning that he'd screwed up his Nobel prize for medicine for his work in the piece, which contradicted the other claims in the piece about him being unimportant and inclined to inflate his resume. Nobel committees don't normally bother with such characters, except in the literature and peace categories. Malone noted on Rogan's show that the reporter, kept asking him again and again and again who was paying him, whose interests he was acting on behalf of. That sounds like a command from his betters at The Atlantic actually -- I've experienced that kind of call to target from news executives myself in my long journalism career (no, it wasn't IBD), so I know it happens. Someone was directing the reporter to bring back the answer to that question in a broader bid to discredit Malone.

The Atlantic's claim that Malone didn't get along with others was ridiculous, too -- Malone is sharp and certain in his views because he knows so much about his topic. The Atlantic's charge is ridiculous because it's so weak and subjective in content -- the topic is the inventor of the mRNA vaccine and all they can come up with is that he does not play well with others -- seriously, is that the best they could come up with? Sharp certainty is pretty characteristic of great scientists and scholars, actually -- has this dupe ever talked to Milton Friedman? Everyone (except Joe Biden) knows that Friedman, a giant in economics, was right in his ideas. Friedman's persona was an icily certain one because that's the way such scholars actually are -- it's the NTJ reading on the Myers-Briggs personality scale, which is precisely where major scientific researchers are typically found. It's actually no biggie. The ignorance that was revealed with that particular claim about him not being nice enough to other researchers so nobody should pay attention to his scientific discoveries stuck out as particularly stupid. Apparently the writer, a poor little feller named Tom Bartlett, believed that Malone needed to be more like him -- going along to get along. Doesn't work that way if you want to break new ground on something, doofus.

Malone's expansive interview with Rogan is chock full of information about the origins of COVID, the manipulations and maneuvers of public health decisions, the story of how India broke the COVID death cycle, and whole lot of other things that discredit entirely the COVID industrial complex. It can be viewed and heard here. It's heartening to see this kind of information draw so much public interest now that the COVID edifice is crumbling. Better still, Malone has dealt Google a blow, one that overwhelmed it at long last, and perhaps the first of many to come.

