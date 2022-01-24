Europe's COVID mandate protests are getting big and violent

Anti-COVID mandate protests have been going on for awhile now, led by Europe, North America, and Australia. Various international groups over the weekend held a global day of COVID mandate protests, which some ignorant reporters labelled "anti-vaxx" protests, but in fact were anti-vaccine mandate protests.

One thing was different from the past protests: They are turning violent. Here's the Politico report from Brussels:

Protests in Brussels against coronavirus restrictions spiralled into violence on Sunday as protesters clashed with police officers and vandalized the offices of the European External Action Service, the EU’s diplomatic arm. In one of the largest demonstrations against COVID-19 measures in the city, an estimated 50,000 people poured onto the streets, including groups traveling from outside Belgium, according to a police spokesperson. The demonstration was organized by the EU-wide network Europeans United for Freedom and other groups that oppose health restrictions. Police used teargas and water cannons to clear the Cinquantenaire park near the EU institutions after groups of protesters threw objects at officers and charged at them. Live footage showed protesters at street level hurling metal fences and a burning dustbin at policemen below them in the entrance to a metro station. An escalator was later shown burning. Hooded and masked demonstrators shattered the glass exterior of the EEAS office while police were inside. “The side entrance was vandalized,” said a Commission spokesperson, adding that nobody was in danger. Top diplomat Josep Borrell visited the offices to inspect the damage and tweeted his condemnation of “the senseless destruction and violence.”

WATCH: Drone footage from the massive protest against Covid mandates in Brussels today. @EvaVlaar pic.twitter.com/WlERUY8RR2 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 23, 2022

Massive protest in Brussels against Covid mandatespic.twitter.com/xksG4LGFap — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 23, 2022

Part of a large protest against strict Covid mandates in #Brussels today devolved into violent rioting. Those involved include a group in black bloc. Police are attacked and pelted with projectiles. pic.twitter.com/dTfo00O3vf — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 23, 2022

⚡️Brussels: Thousands rally to protest against against Covid vaccine mandates. The world has had enough. pic.twitter.com/iDAche2SEA — checkmate 🍊🗣 🗣 🗣 (@Emma89572703) January 23, 2022

Another Francophone country got violent, as well:

Guadeloupe becomes a war zone again as the local government tries to implement more COVID mandates.



The first time this was tried Guadeloupe descended into chaos with massive violent protests so the government backed off, yet they are trying it again.pic.twitter.com/Nw1dMERbT9 — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 21, 2022

Other protests were largely peaceful.

Breaking: Thousands protest covid-mandates in Barcelona, Spain. pic.twitter.com/KDIcev8ptr — Alfred States 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@Alfred_StatesX) January 18, 2022

Spectacular protest against lingering vaccine mandates and COVID tyranny tonight in Las Palmas, Spain.pic.twitter.com/3An6bTaAj0 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 22, 2022

In Spain, thousands took to the streets to protest the country’s COVID-19 restrictions & vaccine mandates. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/EmshyLhcnr — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) January 22, 2022

Tel Aviv gathers tonight to protest for an end to COVID mandates. pic.twitter.com/PkDuSvTIJG — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 23, 2022

Thousands of people turned out in Washington to march in protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Jan. 23—one of the largest U.S. events and protests held against the mandates since the start of the pandemic.



https://t.co/z4EsZ8s2yE — George (@geopolytica) January 24, 2022

Thousands of Canadians protested against #COVID19 mandates and restrictions on Jan. 22 as part of the #WorldWideFreedomRally.



The protest focused on advocating for individual freedoms. https://t.co/n3W12FyucL — Epoch Times Canada (@EpochTimesCan) January 23, 2022

Time lapse of the protest in central London by NHS staff and supporters against covid vaccine mandates 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DA8ehhteac — Chromatic III (@iii_chromatic) January 23, 2022

More than 60 different protests all across the Netherlands tonight against COVID mandates. pic.twitter.com/j2Es2w6aWK — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 19, 2022

On ‘Worldwide Rally Day’ (22 January 2022), the people of Sydney, Australia, marched in masses to the streets in different parts of Sydney, to protest the draconian Covid restrictions and vaccination mandates imposed by their government.https://t.co/5hpgVLVDFJ — Himalaya Australia Gnews (@HAGnews2) January 23, 2022

Why is it that Belgium's and Guadaloupe's protests turned violent?

Perhaps some clues can begin from the protestors themselves. One reporter, Amy Jones, writing at Unherd, went and asked what was at the root of the protests, interviewing protestors in the U.K.:

It would be easy to paint this protest as “antivax”, but as I spoke to the NHS staff who were protesting, it became apparent that doing so would be simplistic at best and disingenuous at worst. While some mentioned their belief in natural immunity, and antibodies in lieu of vaccination, the vast majority of people I spoke to were less concerned about the vaccine itself and more worried about what the mandate represented — not only for themselves, but for their colleagues, and the NHS in general. Many were vaccinated, but chose to stand against the policy in solidarity with their unvaccinated colleagues. Some, such as Anne, a midwife with 8 years’ service, were worried about the impact on staffing. While she had been vaccinated, she was adamantly opposed to the mandate, explaining: “I don’t want them to sack my colleagues. We are so short-staffed. This will destroy us”.

...and...

Others were concerned about what kind of precedent this mandate would set. Many feared that it would give the NHS the power to alter employment terms and conditions retrospectively, which could result in them losing their jobs. But the central theme to have emerged from my conversations with protesters — vaccinated and unvaccinated — was the importance of bodily autonomy and consent. As Alice, an emergency nurse practitioner explained: “It’s about the principle. I cannot advocate for consent for my patients and deny it for myself and my peers”. This sentiment was shared by Dr Steve James in his interview with UnHerd as well.

Bodily autonomy was the top reason, staff shortages and arbitrary government power were two others.

Over in Guadeloupe, a French overseas dependency, the restrictions seemed to be particularly harsh:

The protests were called for by unions to denounce France’s COVID-19 health pass, which is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel. Demonstrators were also protesting France’s mandatory vaccinations for health care workers.

In Belgium, where the protests were also violent, an organizer cited the country's ruined democracy to Politico: