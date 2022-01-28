Doctors are starting to challenge the dominant COVID paradigms

Over the last two years of living in Fauci’s America, most of the medical establishment has meekly gone along with the narrative about COVID treatments and vaccines. Regardless of their motives, they’ve accepted that there are no treatments and that masks and vaccines are imperative for everyone two and older. Any doctor who deviated from that script was stigmatized and risked losing his or her license and livelihood. Now, though, mainstream doctors are starting to speak out against the lockdown and mask rules and even against the vaccine regime.

In medical circles, the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) is one of the most prestigious medical schools and hospitals in America. Attending or working at UCSF carries with it tremendous cachet. “You must be good,” is what springs to people’s minds when they hear those letters. That’s why it matters that four UCSF doctors, including the director of the COVID response for the emergency department, are pushing back against California governor Gavin Newsom’s “mindless” COVID rules in schools.

The four doctors and one nurse opened their petition by noting that California exists under the most restrictive COVID regulations in the country, policies that continue even though California is highly vaccinated and has low hospitalization rates. California’s policies, they say, are lagging reality and “have caused considerable collateral damage throughout the pandemic, have long lost their justification as necessary for prevention of serious illness and death.”

Image: Girl getting a vaccine by pressfoto. Freepik license.

They note that the policies are driving people out of California and are especially worried about the toll on children and teens. They offer a list of 17 action items for Newsom, many of which really ask him to apologize for what he’s done to California’s children. Here’s my abridged version of the list:

1. Stop forcing vaccine mandates, especially boosters for children.

2. Admit that vaccinating children doesn’t necessarily help children.

3. Start giving people a reward (loosening restrictions) for going along with the vaccine regime.

4. Acknowledge that children are at less risk than adults and that the messaging has been really bad.

5. Admit that the restrictions are worse for children than the illness.

6. Acknowledge that social isolation is devastating young people.

7. Admit that not seeing the faces of teachers and peers is killing education.

8. Stop forcing kids to wear masks outdoors.

9. Make indoor masks for kids optional as of February 2022.

10. Acknowledge that babies and toddlers aren’t learning to speak because of masks.

11. Allow preschool and daycare teachers and other adults to stop wearing masks if they want.

12. Stop mindlessly testing asymptomatic individuals.

13. Stop the madness on college campuses given young people’s low risks.

14. Stop obsessing about case rates.

15. Acknowledge that Omicron is relatively mild.

16. Acknowledge that “true COVID-19 hospitalizations” remain low, so the panic must end.

17. Do a cost-benefit analysis of all the COVID restrictions.

Every one of those is a sensible suggestion and one that conservatives have been making for months, if not years.

The UCSF doctors who wrote that petition are not the only doctors finally speaking up. Another UCSF doctor, Monica Gandhi, along with Dr. Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and a member of the FDA vaccine advisory committee, both told David Zweig, who posted at Bari Weiss’s Substack account, that the risk of boosters for young males outweighs the benefits.

Only America is enthusiastically embracing boosters for young people. Also, many other countries recognize natural immunity:

Monica Gandhi, a doctor and an infectious-disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, was blunt in her assessment. “I am not giving my 12 and 14-year-old boys boosters,” she told me. Dr. Gandhi is not the only expert to publicly state an intention to not comply with the CDC’s recommendation. Dr. Paul Offit is the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, and is considered one the country’s top authorities on pediatric vaccine policy. He recently said that getting boosted would not be worth the risk for the average healthy 17-year-old boy, and he advised his son, who is in his 20s, not to get a third dose.

The whole article is interesting but what’s most interesting to me is that at least a few mainstream doctors are overcoming their paralyzing fear of offending leftist dogma and are telling the truth about COVID extremism in America.