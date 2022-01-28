Tag Team: Kamala eggs on illegal immigrants from Honduras, Joe sneaks them in back home

It's doubtful that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris like one another, but there seems to be a coordinated effort between the two to bring in more illegal immigrants to the states, something they are succeding at rather spectacularly.

How else do we explain Kamala Harris's trip to Honduras, to attend the presidential inauguration of radical left-wing presidenta, Xiomara Castro, while Joe Biden's minions are sneaking in illegals by the thousands away from the cameras and flying them at taxpayer expense to their destinations of choice? Biden's turned the immigration enforcement agencies into a concierge, valet and taxi service for illegals. Kamala, meanwhile, is down there to bring in corporations and NGOs to enable.

Start with what Harris is actually doing. Harris is there to make friends with Castro and bring in corporate investors as well as NGOs willing to splash out cash to tackle all those 'root causes' of illegal migration, supposedly all varieties of $1.2 billion in "investment." That's weird stuff, given that Honduras just elected a radical leftist with expropriation on her miond? Sound like a climate for investment? Castro doesn't even sound as though she knows what a good economy is, let alone show any seriousness about keeping her country's nationals back home. She declared in recent days that her country has gone bankrupt under the country's previous president, but at the same time, she's promising "free" electricity to everyone. What could go wrong?

You aren't going to get a good economy for Honduras capable of employing or supporting its 9 million people with a socialist threatening to expropriate from "the rich" (read: job creators) and vowing to hand out "free" electricity for everyone. Let's just say that history shows that under such socialist redistribution, you'll get no electricity on that plan, particularly if you are starting out with a bankrupt government. Venezuela's radical Hugo Chavez, after all, had lots of oil largesse to waste before his country went belly up and the illegals flowed outward. Castro's skipping the 'waste' step and I guess turning on the printing presses.

Honduras is hardly in good shape as it is. More than 308,000 Hondurans have left their country, mostly for the states, pre-socialism. Hondurans comprised 19% of all land border encounters in fiscal 2021, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. You can bet there will be more of them now that a communist with expropriation on her mind is taking the helm. How many young working age adults can Honduras lose before they start noticing something.

That's what Harris is walking into, and what is her solution? Not 'get religion on property rights and free markets' so the Honduran economy can grow. That would be what a sane person would advise.

Nope, she's bringing in a huge collection of giant corporations and NGOs, most of which are there to foster illegal immigration because they have an interest in its perpetuity. They are on Harris's "Call to Action" and Partnership for Central America, and they are coming to create the networks for remittances transfers, teaching the English language to make that trip up north quite a bit easier, make live as a refugee more affordable (get a load of the biography of a leader of the Tent Partnership for Refugees and her NGO's sponsorship -- Scarlet Cronin, former of the Clinton Foundation; NGO tied to the Chobani group, it's all cozy) and other things that aid and abet illegal immigration such as tech training in that hotbed of tech, Honduras. Could those skill be better used in the states? You decide. I wrote about that here.

As Harris makes her grand entrance with her Santa sack for the Honduran president, back home, Joe's enabling immigrants and the surges are bigger than ever.

As with everything that happens in the Biden administration, they've kept the surges at the same big size as earlier but they've stepped up their public relations game. They're ignoring a judicial order for keeping migrants seeking 'asylum' in Mexico and instead marching them onto secret planes run by CIA contractors, to spread them throughout the country with the media attention off them. It's very likely illegal, and congressional Republicans are starting to talk impeachment for it.

Miranda Devine of the New York Post has a kickass column today on just how sneaky it is, just how carefully the Biden side of the equation seeks to conceal the extent of its illegal alien taxi service from the American public and all those Fox News cameras.

She writes:

Under cover of darkness, every night the federal government is transporting illegal migrants as fast as it can away from the border on secret charter flights into unsuspecting communities around the country. Officials have lied and obstructed the few journalists who have tried to reveal the truth. This is nothing short of a betrayal of the American people. And that’s not just me saying it — those are exactly the words of one federal government contractor employed to transport migrants from the southern border to the airport in White Plains. “The government is betraying the American people,” the contractor told a Westchester County police officer in a conversation that was recorded on the cop’s bodycam on the tarmac of the county airport on Aug. 13, 2021. The men were standing beside a Boeing 737 flown in from Fort Bliss, Texas, by iAero Airways under charter by the federal government.

So we have Biden sneaking them in against court orders and spreading them around the country. We have Kamala going down to Honduras to bring in a boatload of migrant-enabling services under the cover of 'corporate investment,' which of course, they could do on their own if the investment climate were decent. Now we have the two working in some kind of coordination to bring in as many illegals, (and Democrat voters, note that they were comfortable voting for a communist back home in Honduras), as possible.

This probably is an impeachable offense, it certainly comes off as a coordinated plot. What else can such a thing that can only lead to much more illegal immigration be called?

Image: Screen shot from NewsNation video, via YouTube.

