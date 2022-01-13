Colin Flaherty, R.I.P.

We are deeply saddened to report that Colin Flaherty has passed away too early, at the age of 66, of cancer.

Colin was a fearless crusader, taking up one of the most taboo stories in contemporary America, the rising tide of Black violence directed against other races, egged on by racial grievance mongers. This was long before BLM.

This work made him unpopular, to say the least, in the corporate media, but that didn’t stop Colin, who documented his work meticulously.

Colin Flaherty (YouTube screengrab)

Colin was the author of 135 articles and blogs at American Thinker, as well as 3 books:

White Girl Bleed a Lot: The Return of Racial Violence to America and How the Media Ignore It, out of print but available as an audiobook at Amazon.

Don’t Make The Black Kids Angry: The hoax of black victimization and those who enable it, available at Barnes & Noble, but not Amazon

Redwood to Deadwood: A 53-Year old dude hitchhikes across America, available at Amazon.

I met with Colin once and found him to be a charming fellow with a personality-and-a-half, a sterling example of urban Irish American culture. Feisty but with a smile. Engaging, funny, and full of energy.

Rest in Peace, Colin. You were a prophet.