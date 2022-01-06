Coddling criminals is an assault on America

Continuing Democrats’ assault on the safety of American citizens, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg has ordered his prosecutors to stop seeking prison sentences altogether for many criminals and to downgrade felony charges in cases including drug dealing and armed robbery. He made the progressive policy changes public on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alvin Bragg (edited by Andrea Widburg in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

Democrats are up in arms about “January 6th,” a date and event in which the only person deliberately seriously harmed was an unarmed female Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by a trigger-happy Capitol policeman! By contrast, Bragg’s orders will result in countless—and needless-- injuries and deaths in the coming years. To sane people, that is nothing to Bragg brag about. It is nothing less than aiding and abetting (crime).

This follows moves elsewhere -- the defunding of police, the elimination of bail, the invitation to thieves to steal up to $950 of merchandise with no risk of prosecution, the refusal to punish those who burn and loot American cities, and even the decision to reduce penalties for drive-by shootings.

The founding principles of American society are being summarily perverted…and inverted. Judeo-Christian values and work ethic are being characterized as bigoted, non-inclusive, racist, homophobic, transphobic, misogynistic, etc., etc.

Our elites truly have crafted a bizarro society that seeks to punish unvaccinated citizens while it welcomes unvaccinated illegal aliens with open arms…and open wallets. (Your wallets, not theirs.) A society that recognizes and acknowledges an infinite number of genders but not the existence of two sexes. One that now refuses to admit that a person’s sex organs have anything at all to do with their “specific genders.” If even our sex organs “do not belong to specific genders” then all is chaos. And how did we get here? And, if this is the case, then no other plant or animal trait, no other flora or fauna distinction exists either. Kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, species…all are nothing more than figments of fevered—and bigoted—probably conservative minds. In other words, nothing matters… and what if it did?

Leftists pretend to know what the average temperature of the planet will be 100 years from now. “The science is settled,” they say. And they don’t like it when you question them. “We represent science,” they indignantly proclaim. Which conclusively proves the science is not settled and that they are not scientists, as science is the continual questioning of things over time in order to further the unquestionably limited and permanently incomplete understanding of our universe we have as beings that did not create…the universe.

Yet they can no longer explain the existence of dimorphous genitalia.

Speaking of dimorphism, the smartest people realize how little they know, the dumbest often think they know it all. Far too many of our elite rulers fall into the latter category.

Their desire to prosecute those that love their country-- but not those attempting to destroy it-- makes them a clear and present danger to the republic. And that is something for which we cannot stand.