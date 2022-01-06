Biden and the Democrats are Captain Ahab and his crew

From January 6 and all the way through November 2022, the Democrats are going to beat a fearful drum to scare the people against the Republicans. They are going to write and lecture nightmare stories about the horrible Republican whale coming to sink the ship of democracy.

Democrats cannot yet successfully call the dreaded whale Donald, but they will do their best to turn Trump into the monster of the deep. They will portray that whale as a rotten racist who led a rotten racist party even after they themselves elected a rotten racist politician to be their president.

A short list of Biden’s racism includes his 1991 Senate humiliation of Anita Hill, a learned Black woman, during the Clarence Thomas hearings; Biden’s close friendship with racist KKK leader, Robert Byrd, calling him “a friend and a mentor”; the frequent disparaging remarks Biden made about the Black community throughout his political career; and when riled up by Charlamagne tha God on a TV show, Biden’s knee jerk reaction that, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t black.”

Yet Democrats, who see race behind every tree, made this snarky racist their presidential candidate, an act that speaks volumes about the judgment of the Democrat voter. Is it any wonder, post-election and after the first year of a Biden presidency, that Biden’s bluster has become Biden’s blunder?

Biden is the Captain Ahab of American Presidents and his Democrat elite, White House staff, and fawning Democrat media have become Ahab’s crew charting a course taking the ship of state out of the calm waters sailed during the previous administration and into the storm that is drenching every American today, making them fearful about surviving another three years of Ahab’s navigation.

As the ship approaches the port of the 2022 midterm elections, Ahab’s crew is fearful Americans will replace it with mariners who have better navigational skills. They are already plotting against a potential crew change. And so, Ahab and his crew will change everything that made the American ship seaworthy. They’ll do this by telling the passengers their control over the vessel is for their benefit and safety, even as they throw overboard the constitutional compass that kept America seaworthy for hundreds of years. And they will seek to turn cities and islands into states because they are controlled by the same pirates who run the country.

They will try telling the country that they are able-bodied mariners protecting democracy but that won’t wash because the voting passengers have experienced their incompetence.

Voters also see through Democrats’ accusations that anyone opposing their dictatorial and failed rule are racists, extremists, or domestic terrorists. Ask the angry parents protesting at school board meetings against their children’s indoctrination.

This set of passengers sees through the allegations that January 6 protesters were insurgents because they know the Capitol is the People’s House. The House of Representatives is the only branch of federal government elected directly by the citizens of the United States since its founding in 1789. It is not the exclusive residence of Pelosi and Schumer, and the voters are not their serfs.

Voters know that those who trespassed into the hallways were armed with cameras, not with weapons. They resembled tourists rather than terrorists. They know that the only person killed was one of them, a woman shot to death by a plain-clothed official who has yet to be brought to justice for the murder.

They see those in power as the ones prepared to sink democracy. In an ironic parody of Captain Ahab in Moby Dick, Democrats would rather sink the ship than let others grip the steering wheel and navigate the craft to sunnier and safer waters. The pirates in charge prefer to flood swing states with illegal foreigners rather than rely on votes from law- and rule-abiding citizens.

January 6 was about the people recognizing and protesting the awful direction that the incoming regime would take the nation. And the people were right. Look at the state of America today, just one year later.

Ignore the violent verbal storm of January 6, 2021, indignation. As the Bard once wrote, “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

This is all lies and bluster meant to insure that unsafe hands will keep a grip on the steering wheel of power. The result will be that Democrats continue to steer the ship away from the Constitution and deeper into dangerous territory.

Democrats are calling your vote an insurrection. Vote against them in November and they will call it a mutiny. As in Moby Dick, they would rather sink the ship with all hands on board than hand over power to those with a history of guiding the ship of state into safer waters.

Barry Shaw is the Senior Associate at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.