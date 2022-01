We started a video series to cover 2022 issues, from Texas to the upcoming midterms and foreign policy as well. We discussed the border and the death of officer Salas plus a look at the governor’s race. The website is Canto Talk and you can find the videos there. Our plan is to invite a guest once a week and chat about the current events. Our first guest was George Rodriguez, South Texas conservative leader.

Image: Silvio Canto