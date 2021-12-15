Why leftists want to turn your kids into weaklings

Thanks to leftists, we are doing lasting harm to our children: we are making them into weaklings. It is an insidious form of child abuse, done in plain sight. We are denying them the most important trait necessary for living happy, successful, and meaningful lives: courage.

Life is difficult. It's impossible to sail through life on smooth seas. Loss, frustration, heartbreak, struggle, disappointment, and suffering happen to everyone.

We see widespread panic on college campuses these days about "micro-aggressions." Students openly admit they can't tolerate things that even they grant are micro.

At our local university (Humboldt State), students are provided therapy dogs to help them cope with the stress of finals week. I was born too soon.

We are teaching our children to report being "triggered." We are teaching our children that they're entitled to live lives free from hurt feelings. We are turning our children into crybabies ill equipped to deal with real life.

Jordan Peterson says, "If you over-coddle people, you make them dull and narcissistic."

Unfortunately, it's easier to make children spineless than to make them brave. "Tough love" is much harder to give than wimp love. Wimp love isn't love; it's cowardice.

The left's efforts to weaken our young people have been going on for decades. Why? Weak children become weak adults, who willingly obey vaccine and mask mandates and other senseless dictates meant to crush our freedoms.

A power struggle is raging between America's ruling class and individual Americans. There's only so much power to go around. It's a zero-sum game. For the left, power is what it's all about. It's a fight to the political death. It's a fight we must win and one we can win.

Thankfully, individual courage is the enemy of the ruling class, as are freedom, the family, religion, and truth. They are the keys to victory because they all empower the individual American at the expense of America's ruling class.

Ron Ross Ph.D. is a former economics professor and author of The Unbeatable Market. He resides in Arcata, California and can be reached at rossecon@aol.com.

