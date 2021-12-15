The greed for power of the Democrats is endless

Almost all the Democrat policy proposals involve transferring more power and money from the rest of the country to the extremely powerful federal government.

While the Dems seek to destroy the millions of jobs related to oil, natural gas, and coal they seek to make more people dependent on the government.

Democrats claim they care deeply about wealth and income inequality, yet they seek to transfer more wealth and income to the extremely wealthy DC area where they produce nothing but regulations and bureaucracy.

Most Of Nation’s Wealthiest Counties In DC Area

Once a government policy or bureaucracy starts, it is very hard to stop, and the budget and power almost always expands. There is little effort to control costs.

The following article shows at least 456 agencies and there is little evidence anyone tries to eliminate duplicate goals. Does anyone think Pelosi, Schumer, Biden or anyone else can describe what these agencies do?

Look at what falls under the agriculture umbrella:

“In 1900, there (were) 11 million Americans employed on farms – and 2,900 employed by the USDA. A century later there are 3 million employed on farms – and 105,000 employed by the USDA.”

Each agency is essentially its own fiefdom lobbying for more money. They determine where their money goes.

For example, the NIH handed out grants that ended up in the hands of the Wuhan lab which may have used the funds for gain of function research.

Besides the agencies that fall under the Congressional budget, there are several more entities that are essentially government agencies that wield massive control. None of these entities pay federal or state taxes.

The Federal Reserve has expenses of over $5 billion each year and over 23,000 employees. They have $8.7 trillion in assets.

The average salary is approximately $100,000 per year.

The CFPB was established by Congress, but it was set up as an "independent agency to give it more power.

The budget is around $700 million per year. It has around 1,600 employees

The average employee salary for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in 2020 was $125,476.

Fannie Mae has $3.5 Trillion in assets. They have 7,500 employees. Average salary $93,000 per year. Five people at Fannie Mae made more than $2 million and four people at Freddie made more than $3 million despite a $600,000 cap on salaries. Where are the congressional hearings by Schiff and Pelosi?

How Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac dodged a $600,000 cap on CEO pay At Fannie Mae, five executives earned more than $2 million each last year, while four executives at Freddie Mac earned more than $3 million, according to data compiled by Equilar, a research firm. The total amount spent on salaries for the top executives increased 31 percent at Fannie Mae and 4 percent at Freddie Mac last year, according to the data.

Freddie Mac. 2.1 trillion in assets and around 7,000 employees. Average salary $95,000.

The Federal Reserve, Fannie, and Freddie essentially have an almost monopolistic control over housing. It’s as if they never learn from previous bubbles and subsequent crashes.

Average salary of U.S worker is around $70,000. Average salary of U.S government employee is $90,000 and their pension and other benefits dwarf the private sector. Yet the Democrats focus on increasing government power and money.

Average $90,510 Salary and Other Traits of 2.1 Million+ Federal Employees

As if politicians didn’t have enough money in the regular budget to funnel to their special interest groups, the corrupt Obama, Biden administration had slush funds at the Justice Department, EPA, and CFPB to give kickbacks to their special interest groups.

These special interest groups gave some money back to Democrats for campaign contributions and used significant funds to lobby for Democrat policies and against Republican policies.

How Obama is funding the anti-Trump resistance The Obama administration’s massive shakedown of Big Banks over the mortgage crisis included unprecedented back-door funding for dozens of Democratic activist groups who were not even victims of the crisis. At least three liberal nonprofit organizations the Justice Department approved to receive funds from multibillion-dollar mortgage settlements were instrumental in killing the ObamaCare repeal bill and are now lobbying against GOP tax reform, as well as efforts to rein in illegal immigration. THE NATIONAL COUNCIL OF LA RAZA NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE NATIONAL COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT COALITION

Is there any wonder there is so much corruption in the U.S when most of the media looks the other way and hides it?

CFPB Joins Justice In Shaking Down Banks For Democrat Activist Groups CFPB Joins Justice In Shaking Down Banks For Democrat Activist Groups The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is diverting potentially millions of dollars in settlement payments for alleged victims of lending bias to a slush fund for poverty groups tied to the Democratic Party. We've seen this before at the Justice Department, which Congress earlier this year scolded for "shortchanging" alleged victims of Bank of America and Citibank the same way. Justice funneled at least $150 million into a slush fund for Democratic interests, unconstitutionally avoiding Congress.

The EPA Stashes BILLIONS In Slush Fund-Like Accounts Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials have accumulated at least $6.3 billion in more than 1,300 obscure spending accounts akin to slush funds that are essentially beyond congressional, media and public scrutiny.

Trump got rid of the slush funds, but the corrupt Biden reinstated the Justice slush fund the first day he took office. And the media pretends that the Biden Justice department is independent and honest.

Biden Directs DOJ to Reinstate ‘Slush Fund’ Settlement Payments to Special Interest Groups

If Democrats really cared about the common good, they would give more freedom, power and money to the common person, instead of the government. We would drill to lower prices.