The reality of One World government

“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world. . . and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned. . .

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches toward Bethlehem to be born?” The Second Coming – William Butler Yeats, 1919

The rough beast whose hour has come round at last is the replacement of America’s constitutional republic with global governance. A critical mass of the country’s public servants, corporate heads and boards, academics, think tanks, religious leaders, and financial influencers, has intellectually accepted and promoted the loss of America as a sovereign nation. From one of America’s best-known families:

Some even believe we [Rockefeller family] are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as 'internationalists' and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – One World, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it. David Rockefeller, Memoirs, 2002. We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the work is now much more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a World Government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries. David Rockefeller to the Trilateral Commission, 1991.

So, David Rockefeller pleads guilty. The world should be governed by Man (the intellectual elite) and specifically by Man in the role of world banker (the enforcement mechanism—debt that can never be repaid). America’s debt is $31.4 trillion, as just agreed to by the United States Congress. Service on this debt is astronomical and virtually unsustainable if interest rates rise.

The alternative to the elite is God-centered governance, not Man-centered, in line with Judeo-Christian Moral Law. This is the model that the American Constitutional Republic represents.

Elite international banking partially operates, since WWII, through the auspices of many organizations and agencies of the United Nations. The UN also includes international courts and bureaucracies that would replace our own.

The intellectual elite has devised a seemingly impenetrable web of structures with such elaborate interconnections, including tax-exempt Foundations and secret societies, that no one can unravel the whole scheme. The Bank for International Settlements (the “bank of banks”), the World Bank, the World Conservation Bank, the World Wilderness Land Inventory Trust, the International Monetary Fund, the UN Man and Biosphere Programme (into which we have placed our most precious national parks and landmarks), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (think minimum global tax), are operating as quasi-world government whether Americans are prepared to concede the point or not.

Should there be any doubt that Global Governance has arrived, notice the new statue in front of the visitor’s center at the United Nations headquarters in New York City called “The Guardian for International Peace and Security.” A gaze pitiless as the sun.

A guardian for international peace and security sits on the Visitor's Plaza outside #UN Headquarters. The guardian is a fusion of jaguar and eagle and donated by the Government of Oaxaca, Mexico @MexOnu. It is created by artists Jacobo and Maria Angeles.

UN Photo/Manuel Elías pic.twitter.com/q8SSsQhz1L — United Nations Photo (@UN_Photo) November 9, 2021

America’s answer to David Rockefeller is simple: the best for most Americans is embodied in the structure of our national rule of law—Positive Law that includes state constitutions, our federal Constitution, and statutes passed by legislative bodies as representatives of the American people; Natural Law that includes unalienable rights from God; Unwritten Law that represents our culture and courtesies; and Moral Law, the highest law of our land, that tells us what is “right” and what is “wrong” as a reflection of divine tenets.

Our constitutional system needs to be preserved, protected, and defended, lest it disappear into the “abyss of the regretted” that has plagued mankind forever. All American public servants take an oath to this effect.

The positive news is that it is not too late. Yeats was anguished that the same lesson was not learned before WWI. The central banks of that era funded both sides of a hideous bloodbath to make money. It was so horrific faith was lost. We have another chance, now, if faith can be retrieved. Yeats is hoping we are paying attention.

The darkness drops again but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches toward Bethlehem to be born?

M. E. Boyd’s Apples of Gold – Voices From the Past that Speak to Us Now is available at www.amazon.com by title and subtitle.

Image: United Nations tweet about its new Guardian statue. Twitter screen grab.