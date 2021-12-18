Covid cases are rising rapidly so it must be Trump and his supporters’ fault

Covid cases are rising rapidly this fall and Biden’s and Fauci’s poll numbers are dropping rapidly so the NY Times dutifully runs an article blaming Trump and his voters. No matter what Biden screws up, it is never his fault.

Omicron Threatens Red America

The article says that counties that voted for Trump have higher case rates than counties that voted for Biden. According to Reuters, 2,547 counties voted for Trump and 509 voted for Biden. 83.3% of counties in the United States voted for Trump. Trump voters are on average older than Biden voters.

Fewer Black and Hispanic people have gotten the vaccine than others. I had no idea these minorities were Trump supporters living in red states.

Latest Data on COVID-19 Vaccinations by Race/Ethnicity Across these 42 states, as of December 13, 2021, 58% percent of White people had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, which was close to the rate for Hispanic people (56%) but higher than the rate for Black people (51%)

Maybe the NY Times should have looked up the recent data before they wrote this piece of fictional propaganda

The following case information comes from the New York Times. These are average cases per day for the last seven days. The population is for 2021.

United States 123,485 334 Million Blue States: California 6,287 39.6 Million New York 4,142 20.4 Million Michigan 6.543 10.2 Million Minnesota 3,316 5.7 Million Illinois 8,026 12.9 Million Arizona 2,093 7.2 Million Massachusetts 4,925 7.1 Million Connecticut 2,569 3.6 Million Vermont 430 0.6 Million Red States Texas 6,402 29.2 Million Florida 3,207 21.6 Million Mississippi 411 3.0 Million Alabama 721 5.1 Million Kansas 1,617 3.0 Million Nebraska 830 2.0 Million So. Dakota 351 0.9 Million No. Dakota 348 0.8 Million

In almost all cases the red states have fewer cases per 100,000 people than the blue states. Almost all those states do not have mask or vaccine mandates so why are they safer? Doesn’t it show that the things Fauci says make us safe, like social distancing and masks are not based on facts?

We are told constantly that the vaccine is the cure yet countries like Gibraltar, Singapore and Ireland are almost 100% vaccinated yet they are having serious outbreaks,

The people who don’t seem to have breakthrough cases are people that have already had COVID, yet Biden, Fauci, and others won’t recognize natural immunity. Why aren’t they following the science? They want to fire people who have natural immunity if they don’t get the shot.

Why did CDC change the way they count deaths on COVID from previous viruses? It wasn’t about the science.

Why does Biden continue to say that the vaccines and boosters will protect everyone when that clearly isn’t true, or science based?

Who isn't getting infected? Currently, 60% of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated. That's not nearly enough, say the pro-vaccinators. But exactly 0% of the population was vaccinated in 2020, and the number of deaths was lower. That is a profound fact that cannot be ignored. So you say "we just need more people to get vaccinated." Let's look at Gibraltar. One hundred percent of the adults have been vaccinated since March, and many of them have had boosters. Yet in mid-November, they had a serious outbreak that caused them to cancel public events and Christmas celebrations. Ditto Ireland and Singapore, where there were similar problems despite very high inoculation rates. So who isn't getting infected? It's the people who had the virus, who, in multiple studies, have been shown to have far lower breakthrough infection rates than the merely vaccinated.

By the way, I am fully vaccinated and have had the booster, but I do not think it is any of my business if someone else chooses not to get vaccinated. I do not make a habit of asking people if they are vaccinated or boosted and I will gladly stand next to them and shake their hand unless they are coughing and sneezing. I am 68 years old and have lived through many viruses but have never lived through power-hungry politicians and bureaucrats continually restricting my freedom. The damage to the children is immeasurable.

When will the NYT and other media outlets return their Pulitzers for spreading the fictional stories of Russian Collusion for years in order to destroy Trump? There was never any evidence of the collusion, but the media didn’t care. A story like “Omicron Threatens Red America” shows they still have Trump derangement syndrome. They certainly can’t afford for the public to see the truth about Biden, or his poll numbers would be even lower.

Let's go Brandon!