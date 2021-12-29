The hypocrisy of liberals hits a new low

I really must stop asking how bad liberals’ hypocrisy can get. They seem to be taking it as a challenge. However, I hope they’re getting near the bottom of the barrel with their outrage over Jared Schmeck, a dad from Oregon who called President Biden on Christmas Eve. Biden was taking calls while watching NORAD track Santa’s progress across the world. Jared ended his family’s call by saying, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

To be clear, I do not think this was an appropriate remark on Jared’s part. We all know what “Let’s go, Brandon” stands for, and one simply does not say that to the president of the United States when he is hosting a family-friendly event. I have always been a firm believer that, even if you don’t respect the man in the White House, you should respect the office.

Having said that, I have also always been a firm believer in the concept of fair play. I hate double standards with a passion. It was perfectly fine for Madonna to say that she wanted to blow up the White House after Donald Trump was elected. Kathy Griffin held up a model of President Trump’s decapitated bloody head. Juli Briskman flipped off President Trump’s motorcade and subsequently won a seat on a county board of supervisors in Virginia. There were also the infamous pink hats, an attack on a seven-year-old wearing a MAGA hat, and Trump supporters Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders driven out of restaurants. None of these incidents of violence and hatred caused liberals to turn a hair.

Jared Schmeck has them clutching their pearls. He’s being dragged on the internet and subjected to death threats. The Atlantic senior editor Ron Brownstein warns that Jared’s comment is tantamount to insurrection and, a day later, MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace made that same assertion.

Their use of the word “insurrection” is ominous in itself. I hardly think it’s a coincidence that liberals view wholesale riots on behalf of Black Lives Matter as peaceful protests, while conservative protests like the one on January 6, 2021, are labeled insurrections.

Totalitarians can’t maintain power without one set of standards for themselves and a second set of standards for those whom they consider a threat to their power, including criminalizing behavior by their opponents that is perfectly acceptable when used by their supporters. While I don’t agree with Jared’s vulgar comment, I do think that the reaction to the comment is instructive, in the manner of a badly-needed wakeup call to those who still don’t realize just how intolerant liberal leftists have become to anyone voicing a thought they don’t agree with.

