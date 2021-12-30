The American dichotomy

We are a nation based on laws and respect for our legal system, but we are also a people steeped in individual liberty and aware that the history of mankind is replete with examples whereby systems intended to protect become the tyrant's tools.

Many good patriots, especially the lawyer and judge types, have lost sight of the dichotomy which has made America great.

Yes, we are a law-abiding people by nature. We teach our children to respect their elders -- we demand they obey our rules. And as adults, we have elected representatives. We cast our votes and our fellow citizens do the same. We generally accept the result of this process, allow things to play out as they will until the next election.

However, we are also Americans. We say things like "when guns are outlawed, I'll become an outlaw." This is the central premise of the American Way of Life. Jefferson said it best:

The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions, that I wish it to be always kept alive. It will often be exercised when wrong, but better so than not to be exercised at all. I like a little rebellion now and then. It is like a storm in the atmosphere.

This is what is happening in our country; people losing their jobs, millions forced to undergo unwanted genetic manipulation to combat a disease they do not fear, children crying as their families are threatened with arrest for not producing vax paperwork, the destruction of our economy under endless mandates, the harassment and division of our people.

Sometimes the laws are made by bad guys intent on taking away the rights of the individual. This is what is happening right now in America. To not resist by all reasonable means is to implicitly be un-American.

Image: Archibald Willard