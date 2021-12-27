Stop insulting us with phony social distancing theatre!

The purveyors of panic porn are doubling down on theatrical displays of ”social distancing.” Now that the highly contagious but relatively mild omicron variant of COVID is rapidly spreading – and possibly conferring immunity on those who catch it -- we are once again being presented with the public figures pretending to keep several feet away from each other. I use the word “pretending” because when they think the cameras are no longer rolling, they forget about the social distancing.

One such blatant case was illustrated yesterday by Erin Andrews interviewing Aaron Rodgers, standing almost at shouting distance:

Twitter video screengrab

“I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like first hand. That’s an experience that changed my life forever.”@AaronRodgers12 discusses what it means to him breaking @BrettFavre’s record. pic.twitter.com/u6occzr2Kc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 26, 2021

But when they thought the cameras were turned off, they hugged:

Twitter screengrab

*Holds socially distanced interview*



*Hugs immediately after interview*



Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/YhmGUqHc19 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 26, 2021

Have you also noticed that the “social distances” are getting farther and farther apart? Check out the space separating Kamala Harris from Margaret Brennan yesterday on Face the Nation.

YouTube screengrab

That’s got to be at least 12 feet. There is no footage of the two shaking hands or hugging before or after the interview, but I’d be really surprised if they maintained that distance the entire time they were in the studio together.