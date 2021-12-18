People may finally be seeing the light on COVID mandates

As many of you are, I am weary and confused about why COVID continues to plague our everyday lives. When will the pandemic of the incompetent end?

The virus has been used repeatedly for two years as a political weapon. The "pandemic" will not end until "we the people" demand that the virus and the handling of it be depoliticized.

The credibility of the U.S. government, the U.S. scientific community, the CDC, and the FDA are at stake. The Chinese continue to work on bio-weapons, and we need to quickly depoliticize the virus so we can prepare for the next attack.

I think many people during the "panic porn" phase forgot that politics moves faster than science and the law. We are now seeing the law and the science catching up to the politics.

· Courts are striking down the vaccine mandates.

· A court has called out the illogical purported motivation to protect the vaccinated from the virus. Either the vaccine works or it does not.

· A Kentucky court ruled that the "science" behind masking does not hold up to scrutiny.

· The courts are confirming the federal government lacks constitutional authority on many of the orders and policies the Biden administration has tried to implement.

· Peer-reviewed journal articles are starting to demonstrate the actual harm from the vaccine that is being covered up. Kids and young people are at risk of some fairly significant and scary side-effects.

· And one of the best combinations of court and science actions is work being performed to move the FDA approval documents for the vaccines into the public domain in a reasonable timeframe.

We should try to find ways to reach out to all Americans to depoliticize the virus. Only after we get a solid majority onboard can we end this pandemic of the incompetent. As long as we allow this virus to be politicized, we are stuck with it. We need your help to end the pandemic of the political.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is a patriot worried about the state of the nation and how to solve the problems we face. United we stand, divided we fall.

Image: qimono via Pixabay, Pixabay License.