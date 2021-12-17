Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 committee: What kind of mendacious operation is this?

Ever-determined to play the apocryphal role of Salieri to Donald Trump's Mozart, Liz Cheney is making a name for herself on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 investigative committee.

One problem: The committee is proving itself amazingly dishonest in its ambitions to Get Trump. Now it's becoming a pattern.

Here's the latest out of that dishonest bunch from The Federalist:

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney went after former President Donald Trump in her prime-time performance on Monday claiming that private messages of the president’s staff revealed an apathetic leader complicit in the riot at the Capitol as the attack unfolded. “The violence was evident to all — it was covered in real time by almost every news channel,” said Cheney, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked vice chair of the Select Committee on January 6. “But, for 187 minutes, President Trump refused to act when action by our president was required, indeed essential, and compelled by his oath to our Constitution.” Trump’s 187-minute delay to action, she added, was a “supreme dereliction of duty.” An actual examination of the day’s events, however, shows no such delay. According to a detailed timeline of the turmoil by The New York Times, the first building was not breached until about 2:13 p.m. The timeline was corroborated by The Washington Post, which stamped the first break-in at 2:15 p.m. Trump’s first tweet addressing the upheaval shortly followed at 2:38 p.m., when the president made a plea for peace, writing, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

And following that, Trump urged the crowd to be peaceful again, the Federalist notes.

That makes everything that Cheney claimed a lie. She literally made up a claim against that Trump didn't try to call the crowd off, when he actually did, and she called that the story as the press fawned. This is amazing dishonesty brought on by bitter jealousy and ambitions of replacing Trump, as Tucker Carlson has noted.

But that was far from the only lie in this checkered committee investigation showing a pattern of dishonesty:

The Federalist's Tristan Justice also notes this:

At the same hearing on Monday where Cheney made up her own timeline of the Capitol riot, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., read text messages between Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, which The Federalist revealed on Wednesday were fabricated. The exchange, Schiff said, exposes “a lawmaker” pressing the vice president to unilaterally deny certification of the electoral college votes as unconstitutional. The message, however, was forwarded to Meadows from Jordan, originally written by Washington attorney and former Department of Defense Inspector General Joseph Schmitz. The message, a sliver of which Schiff took out of context, adding punctuation and cooking up a fake graphic to illustrate it, was part of a four-page document that outlined the legal reasons behind Vice President Mike Pence’s authority to object to electoral certification from a handful of states. The document was published publicly ahead of Jan. 6 on everylegalvote.com. The Jan. 6 Committee later confirmed The Federalist’s reporting and admitted that the messages were doctored.

What we see here is dishonesty after dishonesty coming from this committee, rendering its credibility absolutely nil.

Honesty is not that hard for normal people. But Cheney and her new Democrat pals have a lot of problems with it. Facts that don't fit their narrative that President Trump orchestrated the Jan. 6 incident, which was really a failure of crowd control, not a bona fide coup attempt, is driving them in their rage to make up, alter, and fabricate "evidence." Hey Liz: You go with the army you have, as your old mentor Donald Rumsfeld used to say Remember this?

“You go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish to have at a later time.”

Old Rummy never would have stooped to this (expletive deleted) no matter what he thought of Trump. Miss Piggy, as she is known as on Twitter by her detractors due to her unfortunate resemblance to the famous puppet, goes with the army she wants to have.

And yeah, it's all about ambition, short- and long term.

Short term, Cheney wants to get Trump arrested. Business Insider has an insightful analysis on what the Cheney masterplan is about.

Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the House committee investigating January 6, called attention to a federal statute making it illegal to obstruct an official proceeding. The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney spoke up about Trump's legal liability as the panel took steps to hold his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in contempt of Congress for ceasing cooperation with lawmakers' probe.

Her only problem is that the evidence just keeps refuting her. Cheney tried to present evidence that various news hosts and other Trump allies sent Trump text messages urging him to use his soapbox to call off the crowd. Since Trump did that, all it proved was that the only conspiracy out there was that Trump's allies and Trump himself tried to stop the crowd. Cheney, though, dishonestly again, tried to "market" it to the public as proof that Trump was trying to overthrow the government.

That's her agenda, and all she needs are facts to prove it, but the facts aren't cooperating, so she's making up some new ones.

It's right in line with her own personal pattern of making up lies to Get Trump. Recall that she was the main vendor of the phony "Russian bounties" stories claiming that Trump was indifferent to the lives of U.S. troops. She made that up, too.

Long term, she wants to knock Trump out so she's all that's left for Republicans to vote for.

Jealousy does weird things to morally rubbery people who are consumed by it. Jealousy is all that will remain of her political legacy now that her fellow Republicans and the voters themselves seem to be onto her, with a large group of Republicans now calling for her ouster from the Republican Conference. Meanwhile her "home" state of Wyoming can't stand her.

Instead of a legacy or a reputation, for that matter, she's now got tons of money rolling in from leftist sources, fawning profiles in the New York Times, and the praise of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had her own role in the Jan. 6 incident that is going curiously unasked about by the committee.

That's what she swapped her reputation and honor for, and that's all she has now.

Was it worth it, Liz? Was it really worth it?

Image: Screen shot from video posted by MuppetNewsflash, via shareable YouTube.