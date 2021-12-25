Omicron is the final straw

Thomas Hobbes is credited with originating the “final straw” aphorism during a theological debate in the late 1600s. Speaking of the additive effects of many small causes, “the last feather may be said to break the Horses back.” This became “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” referring to a final small action that caused an effect out of proportion to this one straw if prior straws are not considered.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is the final straw that has destroyed any vestige of public credibility in the Democrat party.

While 73 percent of new COVID cases are omicron, only one American has died with this variant. That man had underlying pre-existing medical issues and was in the high-risk group. Furthermore, we only know he died with the viral antigen present. Autopsy results have not been released to explain whether he died with or because of the virus.

Next fact comes from South Africa where omicron was first reported. Their experience, admittedly short-term, shows that omicron is behaving predictably. As COVID adapts, from alpha to omicron and thus presumably 13 mutations, the virus becomes more contagious but less dangerous medically. In other words, omicron is not a significant medical hazard. So, when President Biden warns of a winter of “illness and death,” don’t believe him.

The credibility of the Biden administration is completely gone, destroyed by its own hands, through deceit, underhanded tricks to shut down medical debate, overt power grabs, and worst by far, suppression of constitutional freedoms. A New York Post poll (12/15/21) that concluded “nearly two-thirds of Americans doubt they can trust Biden.”

While progressives are temporarily in control of the Democrat party, the White House, and both houses of Congress, they are trying to remake the U.S. along socialist lines. The dictatorial handling of COVID is consistent with a totalitarian approach: ignore or remake the constitution, reject the rule of law, and restore tyranny.

With parents around the nation loudly rejecting CRT; with workers asserting their right to choose even when risking their pensions; with local groups voting for “constitutional” leadership; by SEALS refusing orders to vaccinate; and 900,000 people publicly repudiating Washington’s false COVID narrative by signing the Great Barrington Declaration, Americans at the grassroots level Just Say no to progressive-Democrat-socialist-communist policies.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Decision Science; former director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; former Director, New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange; and author of the multi-award-winning book Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine.

Image: Pixabay