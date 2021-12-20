Merry Christmas and enjoy your holiday

A monsignor friend of mine is known to walk up the stairs of his rectory saying out loud, “Filled with joy, filled with joy.”

His reminder to himself and anyone in earshot is that joy is the central reality of Christian life.

Amidst the many problems and difficulties of everyday life in this world, faith teaches us to rejoice in God’s goodness.

At Christmas, God makes it easy to rejoice once again. Past and present seem to be one: the Virgin and Child at Bethlehem, the Christmas tree and crèche scene in our home growing up, our present-day preparations to celebrate another Christmas.

Christmas morning is certainly a time of great joy for children. Think back to those happy days.

The anticipation of finding under the tree exactly what we asked for was almost always fulfilled, unless Santa decided otherwise in his wisdom, as our parents were quick to tell us as we opened a box containing a shirt or a sweater.

Be grateful for what you have, they said, which is surely good advice.

Anyway, we will have soon have a chance to thank the Baby Jesus at Mass, so get dressed now!

Gratitude indeed is the root of our joy:

We recognize God’s goodness, experienced in a small but very important way through giving and receiving Christmas gifts, and we rejoice.

Joy in the soul is a foretaste of Heavenly beatitude.

Joy at Christmas is the fruit of knowing deep down that the birth of the Child Jesus changes everything for all time.

The cold and darkness of the long night of waiting has passed as the Sun of Justice shines upon creation.