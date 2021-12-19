Spite: Joe Biden would rather let border wall materials rot on the ground than sell them to Texas

Joe Biden doesn't want to build a border wall. We all know that, he says as much, and he's been captured by the vast open borders industrial complex.

One problem for Joe, though: That dereliction of duty has driven his poll numbers straight into the toilet. His public approval is falling, with disapproval of his handing of the border crisis now at an all-time high. Longtime Democrat Hispanic strongholds in south Texas are now turning red, and the illegals are surging on in.

Amazingly, he doesn't seem to have the wherewithal to fix that problem. He's got a partially built border wall in posession now, and a lot of building materials for it, paid for by U.S. taxpayers for millions of dollars, rotting on the ground, like this is some third-world country that ran out of cash before finishing its project.

Instead of fix that, and quietly sell the materials to someone else who will finish the wall, he's creating problems:

Here's what Fox News's formidable border correspondent, Bill Melugin, is hearing:

Gov. Abbott told me TX has reached out to the Biden admin to inquire about using/purchasing the massive piles of steel already bought & paid for by US taxpayers for the Trump wall that have been sitting unused since Biden cancelled work. He says theres been no response. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7NDALghQpf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 18, 2021

So not only does he not want the wall, the most effective instrument there is for stopping the border surge, he also doesn't want anyone else to build the wall, either. That's like abusive boyfriend behavior, which I wouldn't put past Joe with his sex-harassing and worse history.

As a result, the surge is worse than ever.

Live from La Joya, TX this morning where groups of migrant families have been crossing illegally since sunrise. Law enforcement also tells us human smuggling has been off the charts this week. Take a look at some of the wild & bizarre smuggling images in this segment. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/pYId0WSMns — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 16, 2021

Off the charts now?

Yes, and for the world's most odious criminals, the cartel human-smuggling rackets, business has never been better:

Alleged border smuggler reveals how much he can make getting illegal immigrants into UShttps://t.co/py9APvPYGR — Greg McMullen🇺🇸🦅🚔⚖️🇺🇸 (@GregMcMullenCA) December 19, 2021

They're pulling in five-figure smuggling "fees" from well-heeled would-be illegals in a market signal of supply and demand. Seems there aren't enough cartel criminals to "service" the illegals until the Border Patrol can take care of them and send them onto their destinations of choice in the states, so their prices are going up:

Texas, which sees the first of the blasting-spout, not the last trickle, is taking action to halt the migrant surge, building its own wall now, since the feds, on orders from Biden, won't do it:

The Texas border wall is officially up.



While Biden does nothing, we are stepping up to protect our communities.



The Lone Star State is securing the border. pic.twitter.com/oYuY4zYLQl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 18, 2021

It makes sense since the surges are bringing in COVID from unvaccinated migrants, causing food shortages in border towns, overwhelming social services agencies and non-government organizations, and destroying the quality of life of the local residents who live there. Even legitimate cross-border traffic, which is critical to the economies of these towns, has been disrupted.

Yet Biden is so petty and spiteful he refuses to sell that huge public relations problem he has of paid-for wall-construction materials rotting on the desert floor for all to see. He could easily get rid of that problem by quietly selling the stuff off to Texas, and let them build the border wall, a project that would benefit him politically as much as it will the people of Texas. But he'd rather let himself sink than see anything done about the border surge.

To Joe Biden, these places are just a doormat for some kind of bigger Democrat plan to Bring Them In. This stunt with the rotting materials pretty well now stands as a reminder to just how spiteful Joe can be.

Image: Twitter screen shot