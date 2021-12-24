In Denmark, an omicron pandemic of the vaccinated

Covid cases are rampaging in Denmark, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. According to the numbers on omicron, it is the vaccinated who account for a disproportionate share of the infections. In other words, vaccines are making things worse, instead of helping. Raymond Wolfe reports in LifeSiteNews:

79 percent of Danes infected with Omicron by December 15 were fully jabbed, according to a report released Tuesday by the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), a Danish health ministry that tracks COVID-19 variants. The double-vaccinated accounted for more than 14,000 of 17,767 Omicron infections recorded in Denmark since the country’s first reported case on November 22.

Those with a booster shot made up another 10.6 percent of cases of the new variant, and people with one jab were an additional 1.8 percent. The unvaccinated – around one-fifth of the Danish population – were just 8.5 percent of Omicron infections. [emphasis added]

Here is the data:

Stunning numbers from Denmark:



56% double vaccinated are catching 65% of "other variants" & 79% of Omicron



Most vulnerable group to Omicron BY FAR



25% boosted still catch 10% of Omicron cases, while unvaccinated catch 8.5%



This is worse than vaccine failure. This is damage. pic.twitter.com/ckEXv3iff3 — William Makis MD (@MakisMD) December 20, 2021

This is the most worrisome part:

Danish government researchers have acknowledged that vaccination offers effectively no protection against catching Omicron, and some analyses indicate that it actually heightens the risk of contracting the variant. Experts have also warned that a sharp rise in breakthrough cases could point to “original antigenic sin,” which occurs when vaccination causes an inability to mount an effective immune reaction to a variant of a virus, resulting in worse health outcomes for the vaccinated.

I have all along been deeply worried by the lack of long-term study of the mRNA pseudo-vaccines. The emergency use authorization necessarily bypassed any long-term study based on the panic that was fostered by our media and governments. Getting the body to manufacture spike proteins could well have unforeseen consequences.

Let us hope and pray that these worries are unfounded. But the data from Denmark are not encouraging.