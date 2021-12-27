Hot sheets: Putin's bed with top Democrats is very, very warm

Democrats for years have accused President Trump of being in bed with Vladimir Putin, but a new investigative report from Daniel Greenfield demonstrates pretty damningly that they're the ones who've been keeping Putin's bed warm.

Greenfield singles out Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as Exhibit A:

Schumer, along with a number of other top Democrats, is a beneficiary of campaign contributions from top Democrat fundraiser Vincent Roberti whose lobbying firm was paid over $8.5 million by Nord Stream 2 which is owned by Putin's state-run Gazprom energy monopoly.



Roberti, a former Dem politician, has maxed out his donations to Schumer and to Rep. Eric Swalwell, who may have been cheating on Fang Fang with Vladimir, and threw in a generous $171,000 to the DCCC, as part of the over $545,000 donated to the Democrat political machine.



The top Dem bundler is reportedly lobbying on “issues related to the U.S. position toward the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including potential financial sanctions affecting the project.”



Suddenly, Schumer, who was accusing the GOP and Trump of being in bed with Putin, and demanding that they vote on sanctions, was refusing to hold a floor vote on Russia sanctions.

So Schumer took the Nord Stream 2 lobbyist cash, perhaps under the claim that he was also a bundler, collecting cash from many Democrats, and never mind that cash is fungible, and all of a sudden, he decided to block a vote on any sanctions to the Russian company, which is Putin's top instrument for luring away Western Europe away from NATO and into the Russian orbit?

That curious vote-blocking from him might not be related to the lobbying cash he took from Nord Stream's Man in Washington? Funny how that happens.

All of this comes against a backdrop of continuous phony accusations from him and other Democrats directed against President Trump, claiming the man was a Russian asset, a blackmail target, and a traitor to America. They dined out on this garbage for years, while taking the lobbyist cash (and doing what the lobbyist-cum-bundler wanted for his client) on the side.

Greenfield singles out Schumer, but actually, it's been pretty much all of them. Greenfield reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the lobbyist cash, and so did her houseboy -- Reps. Eric Swalwell. Other reported beneficiaries have been Senators Richard "CPUSA" Blumenthal, Patty Murray, Catherine Cortez Masto, as well as Joe Biden himself.

If the report is right, they've all taken the king's penny, and surprise, surprise, they just coincidentally do the king's bidding.

It's disgusting. And it sure as heck doesn't serve U.S. national security interests. I'd be curious about where Bernie Sanders figures in all this -- the Russians were rooting for him, not Trump, to win the 2016 as well as 2020 election. In 2016, they calculated that Hillary Clinton with all her machinationsw would actually do it, but they worked hard to leak bad information about her to help Bernie, which in the end, may have drawn voters to Trump. I have no idea if he took lobbying cash or the Russians have some kind of other leverage over him, but their support for him is strange.

But we do know the Russians had Schumer and other Democrats on their string through that bundler (funny how these lobbyist/bundlers turn up a lot in Russian influence affairs, they were very present in the creation and passing around of the Steele dossier, too.)

Seems the Russians know how to play the system with Democrats, through this K Street crowd. And the loudest Democrat voices against Trump were the biggest hypocrites. Hypocrite is indeed the word for this -- saying one thing about the other guy but actually doing it oneself. How do these people live with themselves? And pity poor America, whose security is being sold out for a bundler's farthling.

