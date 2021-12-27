Catwoman: Another political makeover and Kamala Harris looks even cringier

Like Jocelyn Wildenstein, the famous socialite known as "Catwoman" who's taken too many trips to the plastic surgeon, Kamala Harris has been getting a lot of makeovers; n her case, they're political.

The results, though, are pretty much the same.

Harris's political handlers in charge of making her over in a bid to get her poll numbers up came up for about the fourth time this year have now come up with the bright idea of putting Harris as a guest on CBS's "Face the Nation."

It didn't go well.

Q: “What do you see is the biggest national security challenge confronting the U.S.? What is the thing that worries you and keeps you up at night?”

That's a good beauty-queen question, a question a Miss Universe candidate could handle with aplomb, thrown out there by softball interviewer Margaret Brennan.

It was nothing like the kind of foreign policy question Sarah Palin was ambushed with by Katie Couric back in 2008.

But Harris couldn't even handle it the way a modern beauty queen would, even as that is what is thought to be about her level.

She handled it like a Saturday Night Live version of a beauty queen, replying with this:

“Frankly, one of them is our democracy. And that I can talk about because that’s not classified. . . . there is I think no question in the minds of people who are foreign policy experts that the year 2021 is not the year 2000. You know, I think there’s so much about foreign and domestic policy that, for example, was guided and prioritized based on Sept 11, 2001. “And we are embarking on a new era where the threats to our nation take many forms, including the threat of autocracies taking over and having outsized influence around the world. And so I go back to our point about the need to fight for the integrity of our democracy. In addition, it is obviously about what we need to do in the climate crisis.”

What?

What kind of answer is that? Apparently she's never heard of China, Russia, Iran, the crazed Middle Eastern terrorists, the pirates of the South China Sea, the Latin American big-C red wave, or our unguarded Southern border. Not even COVID made the cut, although global warming got a mention.

The only external 'threat' she sees to the U.S. are voter-I.D. laws, an end to mass junk-mail balloting, citizen-only voting, paper ballots, and an end to election day in favor of an extended election season with plenty of margin for un-postmarked ballots to make it into the counting piles after the tallies are released; those are what she sees as America's greatest national security threats. She couldn't find Russia on the map, much less China.

In other words, she considers all the election integrity measures being done by statehouses across the country as America's greatest external foreign threats, which tells you a lot about how she views flyover country -- a place to be conquered, not a place to serve.

Now obviously, from that stupid remark, she's marketing something. Sure enough, that marketing can be found in this editorial from the Wall Street Journal -- a Democrat plot to get their voting "reform" through by scrapping the filibuster since they can't persuade Republicans, or even a few Democrats to join them in their quest to seal their permanent power.

That's what Harris is saying and standing for in that crummy response. The only national security threat she sees is the threat to her own grip on power through the country's free and fair elections. Me, me, me ... just like the plastic-surgery obsessed Catwoman.

The more they make her over, the worse Harris looks. If Harrris had any sense, she'd stop digging.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0 /// alterations added