Having attacked truckers, California now has a new target

One of my correspondents is an incredibly acute observer of the Democrats' non-stop assaults on the State of California, especially in the transportation industry. He recently sent me an email about the fact that California didn't stop with its attack on trucking. Instead, California Democrats are also going after the shipping industry. He gave me permission to reproduce his email here:

Did you know that, in addition, to all the other wanton destruction in this state, such as the electric car mandate (for which no infrastructure is yet being built), Democrats have similarly deliberately destructive plans for shipping? In 2027, they're going to require all ships in California ports to turn off their onboard generators and run only onshore power. This is a big deal, costing tens of millions per dock, and, of course, it's going to require foreign-owned ships to spend hundreds of thousands, if not millions, per ship to make the conversions necessary to comport with the new law. So if you're a ship owner and you're transporting goods either to or from the USA, and you think that California is geographically convenient, what you're doing right now (this minute) is planning alternate destinations. You're going to land your ship in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, etc., or even build a new facility in Baja. But the conflict doesn't stop there. Even if a company has the margins to afford the new infrastructure, California utilities are massively hiking their rates and are set to do so even more aggressively in the future. So even if you want to comply, there's more at stake than money. The rate hike is going to mean a massive jobs exodus out of this state. Now, imagine that you're a company that provides certain critical infrastructure but you need electricity to operate and you're regulated so you can't hike prices. With doubled input costs wiping out your ability to stay solvent, then what? You shut down!



Image: Cargo ship. Piqsels.