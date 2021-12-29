Harry Reid dies

As is customary when a famous politician dies, tributes are pouring in for Harry Reid, who died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 82 Tuesday. Frankly, I have nothing nice to say about the man, but will observe the custom of waiting 24 hours after a death to offer any critical remarks.

But I wonder how long it will be until his co-religionist Mitt Romney, about whom Reid openly lied on the Senate floor claiming that Romney had paid no income taxes, offers words of tribute to him? Remember that when called out on his lie after the election, Reid’s response was, “Romney didn't win, did he?”

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the two men “reconciled” following the 2016 election. But as of 5 years ago in late 2016, the two men were still exchanging barbs: Harry Reid: Mitt Romney lost all my respect. Romney: You lost my respect first.

Harry Reid in 2016

Photo credit: Senate Democrats (cropped)