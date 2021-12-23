Get ready for your forced COVID booster

Get ready for some employers to start requiring their workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot now that those boosters are available to all adults.

At least that is the word on the street. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it will allow any adult who got a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least half a year ago to get a booster shot.

Because the first ones worked so well.

Hardly. It seems that logic has no part to play when it comes to vaccines and mandates, and it has even less of a role when it comes to boosters and those looming mandates.

Think it through. The booster push is happening because there is mounting evidence that the efficacy of the initial shot wanes over time.

Oh, and boosters can restore it.

For a while. For a little bit. At all? Who knows?

Not the federal government — or anyone, for that matter, it seems.

The fact that so many Americans are buying into this lunacy shows the power of government and governmental (and political) conditioning and sway it holds over the minds of so many.

We don't seem to be thinking clearly when it comes to a disease with a 99-percent survival rate, and we seem to be doing things simply because "the government said so."

The so-called "experts" have weighed in and said employers wouldn't likely start requiring boosters right away. But they could see it happening in the next few months, especially if COVID-19 surges through the winter.

Why? Because those first two shots, which were supposed to do the trick, didn't really work the way those same experts said they would. So we need another one, apparently.

That's right: We're supposed to take a third shot that — if history serves — will only kinda-sorta work. While we're at it, we're going to force as many others as possible to do the same. Including hospital workers. Including airline employees. Including the military. Including first responders. Including police officers. Oh, and omicron? You say boosters are not effective for that variant? Shhh. Don't mention it. And what if you dare mention that with millions of people who currently test positive for omicron with virtually no fatalities? Or if you mention that omicron may be milder than the common cold?

You're fired. Merry Christmas.

Let's rewind a bit and see how that first round of mandates worked out.

In early November, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) unveiled its rules requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that workers were vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

Now, mercifully, a federal appeals court has blocked that rule, and the issue is expected to continue to make its way through the courts.

So forcing boosters may not be as simple as the powers that be had hoped.

To date, huge employers like United Airlines and Walgreens are staying mum when national news sources ask if they will force boosters on their employees.

Predictably, employers who want to mandate boosters may face many challenges, including those pesky federal lawsuits.

Part of the problem is that American adults are not yet six months past their last shots of the Pfizer or Moderna. So there's no "need" for a booster yet. And it's also possible that people who had bad reactions to those jabs — and that number of adverse reactions is a lot higher than what we're being told in the mainstream press, trust me — will resist getting a third shot due to severe reactions.

When it comes to police, officers are filing lawsuits while others are quitting their jobs or applying for religious exemptions in response to vaccine requirements.

It seems like an awful lot of people from many walks of life simply don't want any vaccine, and there are going to be a whole lot more who don't want the third jab in light of the fact that the first two didn't give them the long-term protection that was promised.

The government, the CDC, and drug manufacturers have all lied to Americans about the deaths and horrific side-effects that have been documented from the COVID-19 vaccinations.

A booster mandate will only make people more upset than they already are. Hopefully upset enough to take action at the voting booth and unseat these forces that seek to destroy medical and personal freedom. Only one small problem: Big Teach and Big Media have been squashing information like this faster than you can whack a mole at a carnival.

Michael A Letts is the CEO and founder of In-VestUSA, a national grassroots non-profit organization helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.

Image via Pxfuel.