FiveThirtyEight probably expected very different abortion stories

FiveThirtyEight, a left-leaning site put out a request for information. On Christmas day, it asked women to send in their abortion stories (and yes, it spoke of women, not birthing people) and provided a form by which they could do so. We don’t know what responses they got from the form, but the responses on Twitter are amazing. An overwhelming number came from women who did not have an abortion or regretted having one, or from children who are grateful they weren’t aborted. I’ll share some with you.

To begin, here’s a little more about the FiveThirtyEight request for information about abortion. The first thing that’s odd about it is that it went out on December 25, something that could be considered the world’s biggest birthday party. Considering that Mary and Joseph seemed just to be starting out in life and weren’t incredibly affluent, they would have been the perfect target of the abortion industry. (Although the Annunciation would have helped Mary resist.)

The request noted how common abortion is in America while saying that it’s harder to get an abortion and that the Supreme Court may make it harder still. It clearly wants to do a story on suffering women:

Nearly 1 in 4 American women will have an abortion before the age of 45. But over the past decade, access to abortion in America has changed dramatically. There are fewer clinics and more restrictions. And now it seems likely that the Supreme Court will limit the right to abortion even further. As we document the impact of these shifts, we want to include the voices of people who have had abortions in the U.S. If you’ve had an abortion and are willing to share your experience with us, please fill out the form below and we may follow up with you to hear more. We’re particularly interested in hearing from people who have had abortions over the past 10 years, but we’d love to hear your story even if you had an abortion less recently. Whatever you want to share, we are grateful for your willingness to tell your story.

On Twitter, lots of people responded but these weren’t heart-rending tales of women whose education would have been interrupted with an abortion, or who would have been forced into a youthful marriage, or who were told their baby would be genetically defective, or who had gotten pregnant through rape and therefore got an abortion. Instead, dozens of people celebrated life with a baby or mourned the decision to have an abortion:

I found myself unexpectedly pregnant at the age of 22 in my last semester of college with my daughter. Her father and I decided to marry, and she is still the most unexpected blessing in our lives. I cannot imagine a world without her joyful presence. https://t.co/fhtUpX3eiH — Robin (@robincaphill) December 26, 2021

My son was born extremely prematurely to a single mother who lived in the projects. Rather than abort him, she gave him life and allowed us to adopt him. He’s the handsomest and sweetest young man you could ever meet. I thank God for him every day. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 26, 2021

Yes, I’ve had two. Biggest mistakes of my life. There’s nothing more unnatural than a mother taking the life of her child. Women need support and encouragement, not abortion. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) December 28, 2021

My mom was raped and faced family pressure to abort, but she chose to keep me and raised me alone. 5 months ago my wife and I just had our first child and none of this would have happened had she followed through with people’s “suggestions”. — Dean Cullinane (@DeanCullinane) December 26, 2021

Yes, I do. I experienced an unplanned pregnancy at 18 and chose to have an abortion. It was a traumatic experience and I still wonder all the time who my son would be today. Stop telling women abortion is their ultimate freedom. I never felt empowered by it. — Rebekah Ferro (@RebekahFerro) December 26, 2021

The Doctor told me my 1st son had severe Spina Bifida and we should abort. I prayed and asked the Lord to give me confidence in the face of this and for healing. My son gave me a sign that all was well and he was perfectly healthy when born. pic.twitter.com/allQiV2Jn6 — David W Kovacevich (@kovacevich_w) December 26, 2021

My wife and I were told there was a major issue with our first child's brain. We were advised to have an abortion. The hurt anger welled up inside of me and I told the nurse never to use that word in front of us again. Praying ensued. Ian just turned 10. pic.twitter.com/efZ5XxW7cG — Scott Beaman (@scottdbeaman) December 26, 2021

I burst into tears at a routine appt when the dr casually said I was pregnant. I was just shocked but she assumed I was upset: “Don’t worry, it’s not like you have to HAVE a baby. We can deal with it.” I was horrified by the suggestion. This is my baby she wanted to “deal with”. pic.twitter.com/JGbI2uAzx6 — Bethany Joy Barendregt (@bjbarendregt) December 27, 2021

My mom was the product of an affair- my biological grandmother tried to get an abortion but it failed. Mom ended up being adopted-she is an amazing mom who volunteered with foster care all while raising my sister and I and adopted 2 more herself. I wouldn’t be here without her — Megan (@megangrace7317) December 26, 2021

This is my oldest son Isaac and me. I found out I was pregnant with him when I was 20 and in school. Friends told me to abort but I didn’t. He’s the most amazing human and now I have 4. pic.twitter.com/CUtMqYXNcZ — Jessica Moyer (@prolifejessica) December 27, 2021

When my mother was pregnant, the doctor pressured her to travel across state lines for a 3rd trimester procedure b/c her baby would be less than perfect w/ Down’s Syndrome; and too overwhelming to care for 1 child & another w/ special needs. My brother is 20 & thriving at MIZZOU pic.twitter.com/mXWlsIC45r — Danielle C Finley (@Danielle__CF) December 27, 2021

I was pregnant at 16 & was supposed to spend the summer in France as an exchange student. The baby’s dad’s family knew Dr.s who could “take care of it”. My dad said “we will help you if you want to have this baby”. That “baby” turns 41 in Thursday. 💚 — Roxanne Voorhees 🥃⚾️🏈🏝 (@RoxanneMarie63) December 27, 2021

I got one. My mom’s OBGYN encouraged her to abort me because I had a high likelihood of having Hemophilia. Did I have it? Yes. Has it been a huge hindrance in my life? Nope. Did I point that out to the OBGYN when I got to met him 24 years later? Yup.



Thanks mom. I love my life. — Kris Van Houten (@krivaten) December 27, 2021

My mother was 15 when she got pregnant with me. Didn’t go to the appt she made for an abortion. I’ve been married for 30 years and have two amazing children. One a CPA, the other in the navy. My life isn’t significant to most, but it certainly is to my husband and children. — Mimi P (@mimiP7192) December 26, 2021

Got a girl I love pregnant unexpectedly and we got an abortion and have both regretted it every single second since. Worst decision of our lives. — Jake William (@jakewilliam90) December 26, 2021

There are many other such tweets. Each helps reveal the problem with leftists when it comes to enshrining abortion as an ultimate benefit for women. Frédéric Bastiat’s Parable of the Broken Window helps understand the point I want to make. It tells of a shopkeeper whose shop window gets broken. Everyone tells him that the money spent to fix it will at least fund others, such as the glazier. However, says Bastiat,

It is not seen that as our shopkeeper has spent six francs upon one thing, he cannot spend them upon another. It is not seen that if he had not had a window to replace, he would, perhaps, have replaced his old shoes, or added another book to his library. In short, he would have employed his six francs in some way, which this accident has prevented.

And here’s the key point Bastiat makes of those who say that a broken window helps money circulate: “Your theory is confined to that which is seen; it takes no account of that which is not seen.”

In much the same way, leftists can see a woman before them, distressed that she is pregnant. What they’re incapable of imagining is the life within her and the possibilities that life brings, both to the child (of course) but to the woman as well. Perhaps those at FiveThirtyEight who sought abortion information will finally see that which they have not seen: life.

