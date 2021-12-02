Dr. Fauci's got some 'splainin to do

In March of 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci said we needed to observe strict rules regarding the coronavirus for two weeks to "flatten the curve."

Since that time, he has constantly moved the goalposts and issued contradictory statements. He subsequently spoke of the need for lockdowns and mask mandates, telling people they shouldn't go to church but could hook up with someone they found on Tinder...if they were willing to take a risk. (But please wear masks while having sex with strangers!) He then said we could get back to some sort of normalcy once we achieved herd immunity — which, he said, would likely occur when 70–75 percent of us were vaccinated. He later averred that it would take 80 or perhaps 85 percent of Americans being vaccinated to allow us to achieve herd immunity. Or maybe as much as 90%.

Fauci recently teased that if enough Americans get fully vaccinated, which now might include a third shot, we might be able to get back to normal (sort of) by the spring of 2022, just two years after the onset of the pandemic. Although, with the even more recent emergence of numerous mutations, particularly the omicron variant, Fauci noted that "everything is on the table" in terms of restrictions that he believes could and should be imposed and reimposed on the American people.



Anthony Fauci making the chipmunk face (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

The big question is why anyone would listen to — let alone obey — Fauci, given his track record. After all, he admitted to misleading the American people about what he thought it would take to achieve herd immunity. Moreover, he lied to Congress about the NIH funding of gain of function research at the infamous lab in Wuhan, China. He also has allegedly funded research that involved torturing and killing dogs. And monkeys. And, if one were to believe allegation made in a new book by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., possibly young minority children back in the 1980s. (Fauci's behavior in that case was supposedly investigated, and he was cleared of wrongdoing.)

Imagine if a Trump — any Trump at all, in fact — had the same history of dishonesty and had been credibly accused of funding experiments that led to the torture and death of animals and humans alike.

Yet, in some circles, he is still seen as a hero, and a sexy (if elderly) one at that! The left loves him because he is both a believer in and a tool of Big Government authoritarianism.

How is all this not enough to make the overwhelming majority of Americans disregard anything he says...or tells them to do? How is this not enough to make the overwhelming majority of Americans angry, indeed repulsed at the mere mention of his name?

Two weeks to flatten the curve? How is it that two years have not been enough to flatten Fauci's reputation?