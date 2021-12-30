COVID treatment protocols and the death of 'trust your doctor'

Recently, President Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, said: "For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm."

That unvarnished statement, from the podium of the White House Press Room, was then followed by an update from CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and the chief medical adviser to the president, Dr. Anthony Fauci. During the entirety of this government-sponsored "infomercial" on the dangers of COVID-19, not a single mention was made of the importance, availability or efficacy of early treatment for COVID-19.

No one on the podium described the importance of a person's Vitamin D level; no review of the need to address underlying comorbidities; no attempt at explaining the many protocols for sequenced, multi-drug interventions; no thought of a monoclonal antibody treatment such as Regeneron; and no mention of the fact that older people are at a much higher risk than the young for an adverse COVID reaction.

Instead, the public was once again treated to the familiar and failing policy of prevention through vaccines and their boosters, the unscientific recommendation to mask up, the inconvenient need to maintain social distances, and the commonsense suggestion to improve the ventilation of indoor settings. The policy is always presented as a requirement for all, rather than nuanced for age groups or other conditions.

But the government's "infomercial" now has a sequel —President Biden is warning the unvaccinated of severe consequences for non-compliance with the government's orders. Among the threats is the possibility of banishment from air travel unless vaccination papers can be presented. During a televised address, he said: "[M]y administration has put [vaccine requirements] in place not to control your life, but to save your life and the lives of others." The welfare of the citizenry has long been a favorite justification for tyrannical government policies.

In my view — and the view of many other practicing physicians on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic — early treatment, not vaccine propaganda, is the best path forward.

Several different early treatment protocols are available. The one I use in my own practice most often was developed by Dr. Pierre Kory, M.D., MPH, who is a pulmonary and critical care specialist. He and physicians Paul E. Marik, M.D., FCCM, FCCP; Flávio A. Cadegiani, M.D., M.Sc., Ph.D.; Joseph Varon, M.D., FCCP, FCCM; and Jose Iglesias, D.O. assembled the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance.

The protocol for early treatment of COVID-19 is highly referenced and easy to use. I have treated hundreds of patients with COVID-19 in all risk categories with great success using variations of the Critical Care Alliance protocol. The early treatment protocol includes medications and supplements in various doses involving ivermectin, fluvoxamine, aspirin, Vitamin D, quercetin, zinc, monoclonal antibodies, and steroids. These are presented in a sequenced multi-drug strategy depending on the patient's age, severity of symptoms, and other factors.

I have recently added a consideration in my treatment regime based on a recommendation of Dr. Peter A. McCullough. He favors early use of a nose/throat irrigation strategy to reduce the COVID viral load. This concept is also backed by scientific studies. Here is a recipe I created for my patients based on this concept:

Dilute Betadine (povidone-iodine) or hydrogen peroxide to rinse the inside of nasal passages and throat. Use a nasal spray bottle or Neti-pot-type device to insert the mixture into the nose and spit it out of your mouth — do not swallow. A 20:1 (water:Betadine) dilution is a good starting point. If this causes nose or throat irritation simply dilute the solution more. Unless sterile water is used, dispose of the leftover liquid and make a new solution each time. This can be done every few hours at the start of symptoms or following a potential exposure. Using this protocol can reduce the onset, severity and duration of Covid symptoms.

It appears that the mistrust of the CDC, FDA, NIH — even hospitals and physician groups — for incessantly pushing a vaccine is growing. To this end, I am hearing of doctors who refuse to see unvaccinated patients, hospitals that slow-walk treatment with unvaccinated patients, and even pediatricians who push COVID vaccinations on kids as young as five. This violation of basic medical ethics is not only disgraceful, but dangerous in the long term.

It is becoming increasingly important to look for doctors and other medical professionals who share your philosophy and outlook in achieving your well-being. If this approach upsets the woke establishment's lockstep demand for uniformity and control, so be it.

But there is more to this growing distrust of the medical establishment than just COVID-related topics. The American Medical Association recently voted in favor of removing a designation of a baby's sex from birth certificates. The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages pediatricians to ask about gun ownership in the home on the grounds that this will somehow contribute to the patient's good health.

It is well past time for Americans to wake up and realize that the institutions that we used to trust without question and the professionals that we held in the highest esteem are not what they used to be. We once again need to take responsibility to do our own research for our personal well-being. And most of all, we need to put our love of liberty, as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has so aptly put it, ahead of our fear of a germ.

Image via Max Pixel.