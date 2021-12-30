« COVID treatment protocols and the death of 'trust your doctor' | Will the NYT start asking some questions about how safe COVID vaccines are, now that they've lost an editor? »
December 30, 2021
Must-see TV: Ben Domenech calls out the American elites helping China in its goal of undermining our country
I was stunned watching Ben Domenech yesterday on Fox News in the 7 PM hour, where a series of guest hosts have been rotating through. His opening monologue was brave and true, a fearlessly realistic appraisal of China’s intentions toward us and of the elites that have sold out (my term, not his) our country.
I very rarely recommend readers watch a segment as long as 11+ minutes, but this is must-see TV.
Photo credit: YouTube screengrab