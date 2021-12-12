China nakedly threatens U.S. troops

To get a sense of Joe Biden's "experienced leadership" in foreign affairs, consider how China is suddenly talking

According to American Military News (hat tip: Trending Politics):

Chinese state media threatened on Thursday that China will attack U.S. troops who attempt to defend Taiwan if China starts war with the island nation. The U.S. has said that China is readying for an attack on Taiwan. China’s Global Times wrote, “It is credible that the PLA will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan’s rescue. Such credibility is increasingly overwhelming the deterrence that US troops may have.” China conducts near-daily warplane flights around Taiwan, who governs itself as an independent nation, but which China claims as its own territory. China also conducted live bombing drills on islands in the South China Sea last week as another measure to intimidate and pressure Taiwan. The U.S. has continued its freedom of navigation flights and warship transits in the region to ensure free passage for all nations in the disputed territory. “If Washington supports the Taiwan authority’s path of seeking secession and encourages the Taiwan authority to rely on it, then reunification by force will definitely happen. The more the U.S. and the island of Taiwan collude, the sooner reunification by force will come,” the Global Times added.

It sounds like they are spoiling for a fight. The American Military Times notes that bluster like this is not uncommon from China but they've never directly threatened to attack U.S. troops as they are now. Anyone got confidence that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, the man who botched Afghanistan, and who telephoned up his Chinese counterparts to warn them about that awful warmonger Trump and how he'd stop him, would know what he is doing on this front? Based on this report, he was sidling up to jackals ready to attack. He couldn't scare a fly now.

The belligerance comes at a bad time, when Vladimir Putin has been rattling his sabres against Ukraine, probably does intend to invade in 2022, and has otherwise been aligning with China in military exercises. Some experts have been warning for years that the U.S. should be doing all in its power to separate China from Russia and play them off against one another instead of letting them pair up with each pursuing their imperial ambitions from west to east. What's Joe been doing?

Old foreign policy pro Joe Biden doesn't seem to have been doing this and the results now speak for themselves. What a nasty start to what looks like a newly emboldened China's long war against the West.

