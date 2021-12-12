Expert troll: DeSantis budgets $8 million to transport illegal aliens sent to Florida to places like Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has added a bit of clever trolling to his impressively well-thought-out five-part plan to make up for the default of the Biden regime on border control. Monica Showalter cogently explained the guts of the plan laid out in the state budget yesterday on these pages, but DeSantis noted a bit of frosting on the plan in an address in Jacksonville. (35 minute video)

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

Via The Daily Wire:

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis released his new budget for the state this week, and in it he requests millions of dollars to begin removing illegal aliens from his state. “In yesterday’s budget, I put in $8 million for us to be able to transport people here illegally out of the state of Florida,” DeSantis said on Friday. “It’s somewhat tongue in cheek, but it is true, if you sent them to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard or some of these places, that border would be secure the next day.”

This is brilliant on multiple grounds:

Any protest against, say, a planeload of illegals landing at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, would only highlight the point that illegals are being flown at taxpayer expense to states far from the border – in the dead of night, often. If one wishes to call the DeSantis plan “illegal” or “improper,” then the same terms must also apply to the Biden plan currently underway. It would mobilize public opinion in blue states against the influx. The expense is easily justifiable because of the social welfare and education costs attendant to illegal immigrants. Again, objections would just emphasize the costs of the Biden plan.

It’s always dangerous to get too enthusiastic about any politician. But I have to say that Ron DeSantis right now looks to me like the kind of leader the nation needs. He’s got the guts and vision of a Donald Trump, but with fewer rough edges that needlessly alienate some voters.

Now, let’s just lay in a supply of popcorn and wait fior the reaction when the illegals arrive in Wilmington and Martha’s Vineyard.