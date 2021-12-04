Casual Friday in the age of Biden

A few years ago, a Mexican friend said that he did not wear his better watch in public or walking from the parking lot to the office. Why not, I asked? He answered bluntly that he feared that someone would grab his watch and run away. It's like a thief stealing a lady's purse.

Where are we in the state of lawlessness in the U.S.? Where do we stand after blue city Democrats let gangs burn buildings and destroy property? What happens when you tie the police's hands and allow the criminals to run free? The answer is that the criminals win and the good guys are scared to put on their nice clothes.

Check out this from New York Post:

At Bank of America, senior executives have quietly encouraged younger employees to “dress down” to attract less attention as they make their way to B of A’s tower at 1 Bryant Park. These execs have told their staffers that dressing up, or wearing anything with a Bank of America logo, could make them a target. One bank employee told On The Money he is on high alert after he spotted someone with a knife near the office during a recent trek to the Manhattan workplace. Of course, it’s not just Bank of America where worries over crime pervade. The city reported a 15 percent increase in felony assaults over the past 28 days, as of Nov. 28, when compared to the same period a year ago, according to NYPD statistics. (Murder rates have surged 42 percent over the past two years, but remained largely flat over the past year.)

Are you kidding me? Is this what we've come down to? It looks that way.

At some point, these cities will reach a breaking point, or when tax payers check out, police quit or retire early and big city Democrats pay a price for this recklessness. I don't know the answer but mayor-elect Eric Adams of New York City had better hit this problem hard and very soon.

In the meantime, don't wear that nice tie and jacket to work. You are now a target of lawless gangs.

Image: Pixabay