Can anything good come from a Kennedy?

The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children's Health Defense)

by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

480 pages, hardcover $22.69, Kindle $2.99

ISBN13: 9781510766808

Skyhorse Publications

Distributed by Simon and Schuster, 2021

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. dissects identifies and exposes the evil influences that produced the COVID response and explains the danger of "regulatory capture" of government alphabet agencies and the globalist strategies that created the inappropriate and unprecedented COVID response. Kennedy exposes the mendacious nature of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci in his ambitious and thorough 480-page book with more than two thousand references.

The book is far-ranging and thorough and covers the Faucet's career and serial malfeasance that goes back to the 1980s. It also explains the growth of the public health global pharma edifice that has hijacked health care and the Fauci-orchestrated COVID response that was saturated with pernicious noble lies. Indeed, Fauci's work was unprecedented and malevolent, and it added to the damage of the worldwide disaster virus the Chicoms let loose.

Fauci and Gates get Kennedy's special attention because they were critical in creating the Global Public Health Pharma Machine and also instrumental in what is discussed at the end of the book: the dominance of the bio-health-security bureaucracy. As C.S. Lewis put it: "The greatest evils in the world will not be carried out by men with guns, but by men in suits sitting behind desks."

Mr. Kennedy wrote an ambitious book. He provides the reader with good historical and political grounding on what has happened to produce this COVID debacle and the role of Fauci, Gates, and others who were at the epicenter. He reveals the development of the Fauci Empire that began with his manipulations during the HIV/AIDS era and continues with Fauci as il capo di tutti capi of medical research funding and public health medical journal influence that continues to this day.

Kennedy reveals Bill Gates to be a narcissist monopolist megalomaniac who partnered with Fauci, a man with a similar personality disorder, to dominate international health care policy as a health care policy and epidemic-fighter übermensch. Effectively, Gates turned his penchant for monopoly from computer software to global public health.

Gates owns lots of health care stocks, so his savior image is burnished by his increased wealth. Prominent in his holdings are vaccine companies like Merck, GSK, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, Gilead, Biogen, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax, and Inovio. Kennedy makes the point that diverting aid from economic development, medical care access, safe clean water, good sewerage, and nutrition and food supply to vaccines is counterproductive — and not good health care policy. He also points to the aggressive third-world birth control projects of the Gates operations.

But as they say in the infomercials, there's more — so many more scandalous elements that Kennedy covers and will benefit the reader. The evil nature of the Fauci-Gates coordination takes a lot of telling, and Kennedy is an accomplished investigator and writer. There is a lot of ground to cover exposing the international pharma and biosecurity operations that surround Gates and Fauci and include the Deep State. To wit:

Using third-world countries as experimental populations and dumping grounds for pharma

Buying academic and media influence

Creating fact-checker organizations to promote the Gates pharma agenda

Taking advantage of the revenue influence of pharma on universities and media

Psy-ops projects to establish ways to influence and control populations — two decades of sixteen scenario-planning events

After reading about these, there should be nothing surprising about how quickly the world fell into lockstep in its response to COVID. Architects of the biosecurity state had been training leaders of government, community, media, and business to respond like this for over twenty years. The scenario-planning simulations were all highly enriched with people like CIA operative Peter Schwartz. This is what Schwartz said after the 2010 Lockstep simulation:

Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems — from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty — leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power.

There are many more permutations of the insanity of the COVID response that could be discussed here, but Mr. Kennedy can explain them quite well. He explains the widespread adoption of masks and social distancing and the acceptance of lockdowns and school closings. Scenarios and planning over a period of 30 years creating the fertile ground for a coherent and consistent authoritarian general response to a threatened bioweapon (or microbe) attack—the ground was fertile for a panicked approach that left officialdom in control.

As to conspiracy theories, Kennedy has the correct approach to them in his book. That approach is to consider them like any other theory: be open-minded but skeptical, consider the evidence, and judge their plausibility and their likelihood of truth based on that evidence. Mr. Kennedy has provided a well informed and open- (or fair-) minded argument with regard to the motivations of those heavily involved in the COVID matter.

