BLM, Christmas, and corruption

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is urging a boycott of “white” businesses. The official Black Xmas website urges “No spending with White corporations” and “buy exclusively from Black-owned businesses” until Jan. 1. It’s the seventh year BLM has proffered this perversion of the ecumenical spirit of Christmas.

Racism begets racism. The ugly racism of the BLM message invites the retaliation to buy only from white-owned businesses. Thus do racist directives make for a society more segregated, intolerant, and angry. Racism always moves in that direction.

Let’s establish first principles. In a free-market capitalist system, you can shop wherever you want. That’s what makes it free. BLM has the right to do “racist shopping,” and so can anyone else. But that doesn’t make it good or right. The obvious far better policy is for consumers to seek the best products and services -- irrespective of the eye, hair, or skin color of the provider.

Then there’s hypocrisy. While not wanting to buy from them, BLM has unhesitatingly accepted large amounts of money from the “white” businesses they disparage. Amazon, Apple, Coca-Cola, Google, Microsoft, and many others have donated millions of dollars to BLM. The money was eagerly taken, no boycott there. But imagine the enormous protest if those companies funded an organization promoting exclusively white-owned businesses.

Ironically, if BLM has its way, the free market, which BLM exploits with impunity, would cease to exist. For the BLM mission goes much deeper than boycotts. Their objective is nothing less than the destruction of our economy and the elimination of capitalism -- frequently referred to, by them, as “white capitalism” or “white-supremacist-capitalism.” Destruction is no exaggeration.

The 2016 platform of the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), a coalition of over 50 groups including BLM Network, called for “...a reconstruction of the economy to ensure our communities have collective ownership” -- meaning that there would be no private ownership; all property would be community- or collectively-owned. This is a socialist model.

Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors are BLM cofounders. In 2015, Cullors said (ungrammatically), “Myself and Alicia, in particular, are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists.” In July 2020, the president of Greater New York Black Lives Matter, Hawk Newsome, said, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.”

The BLM website originally declared, “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement...” Instead, they prescribe “‘villages’ that collectively care for one another.” Dismembering the “nuclear family structure” is a central objective of Marxism. That BLM tenet was subsequently scrubbed from the website because it repelled so many people.

Also Ironically, if BLM and the other leftists succeed in abolishing capitalism, the black businesses they claim to support will also be abolished. In a socialist/communist system, there is no private property -- and no “white-“ or “black-capitalism.” The black business owners will lose everything and may even be arrested as capitalists. That’s what happened when the communists took over Russia in 1917 and created the USSR.

Those advocating socialism here -- BLM, university faculties, Bernie Sanders, and the left wing of the Democrat party – are advocating for government control of everything and they envision themselves as controlling the government. Their activism is really an overt attempt to gain power for themselves.

But with power comes corruption and indulgence. In April 2021, the self-avowed Marxist BLM cofounder Patrisse Cullors purchased a $1.4 million home in Los Angeles. Cullors is black, but the expensive home she bought is in a predominantly white neighborhood (1.8% black). So much for her devotion to the cause. (For collectivists the cause is invariably outranked by self-interest.) It’s unclear where the money came from. According to the AP, BLM received $90 million in donations last year. Its finances have been described as opaque.

In 1934, USSR dictator Josef Stalin ordered the construction of a 225-foot-long yacht to sail on the new Moscow Canal. The double-decked vessel’s luxury was unparalleled. Reportedly belonging to Stalin himself, it was dubbed “Stalin’s Yacht” and was used by the Russian elite -- while the Russian people were starving.

Marxism and luxury go together -- for those at the top. Misery and hardship for everyone else.

Image: Ivan Radio