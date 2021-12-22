Bette Midler is a vile, bigoted ignoramus

A couple of days back actress and singer Bette Midler tweeted the following

What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate, and strung out.

A few hours later after receiving severe backlash for her hateful tweet, Midler tweeted the following apology

I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!

Twitter is rightly regarded as a cesspool where the worst among low lives, cloaked in anonymity attempt to outdo each other in the arena of outrageousness.

Twitter has also been cited as a major cause of polarization. Most users follow individuals with whom they agree since they want their biases confirmed. They form virtual gangs that become echo chambers where any contrarian view, however valid it may be, is dismissed because it doesn’t fit the groupthink.

Also, PR firms can be hired to push perceptions by creating top trends. Quite often regular users join these top trends in hope of retweets and more followers. Twitter hence cannot be regarded as a barometer for public opinion.

Twitter has also an overwhelming left-wing bias. It regularly suspends right-leaning individuals. Twitter suppressed an important factual news item about Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings during the 2020 Presidential elections.

Twitter does have its few advantages though, among one the primary advantages is it often reveals the person behind the persona.

When an individual addresses a public gathering, he or she is aware of the presence of a crowd and hence is careful about his or her utterances.

When an individual appears on a television or radio or web broadcast, the act of sitting before a camera or a microphone alerts him or her to the fact that the utterances are being carried across the world.

It means the broadcasters may not always say what is on their mind. The broadcasters may disguise their thoughts and indulge in euphemisms. In some cases, they just say what they think the people want to hear. Some such as Hillary Clinton even alter their accent, manner, and content of speaking based on their audience.

But on Twitter matters are different.

The individual may be sitting at home all alone feeling lonely, angry, upset, tired, or bored. In such a situation all the person has to do is pick up their smartphone and just vent out without realizing the consequence because there is no visible audience or camera or microphone.

What Bette Midler called West Virginians “poor, illiterate and strung out” is not an accidental outburst. It is exactly what she thinks of regular people who do not subscribe to her worldview.

This is something she would probably say to among like-minded friends and have a good laugh at the expense of those whom she considers the country bumkins. But now that is replaced by Twitter where all she has to do is type and click the ‘Tweet’.

Her Tweet is similar to what Hillary Clinton said at an LGBT campaign fundraising event. Since she thought it was an intimate gathering of supporters she said what really was on her mind that Trump supporters are 'racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic' and hence belong to a 'basket of deplorables'.

When President Trump was in office, the likes of Midler were said to be suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome or TDS. The fact remains that Midler and others do not hate Trump for what he is it is more about whom the working class he represented.

While they claim to care for the regular man, their hearts have nothing but disdain for the working-class. It is arrogant, entitled, and bigoted minds such as these that came up with terms such as 'flyover country' to describe the territory between the East and the West Coasts where regular people reside.

Bette Midler and her fellow Democrats view people living in middle America as impediments to their far-left agenda.

They voted for Joe Manchin who has prevented the Democrat agenda from being pushed forward. They voted for Trump that prevented their beloved Hillary Clinton from becoming president.

It is for this reason that Democrats such as Midler support the influx of illegal immigrants. They think these illegal immigrants will become the new voter base for the Democrats and they will drown the impact of the Trump voters. They also know that these poor, unskilled and potentially criminal illegal immigrants will never be resettled in their gated neighborhoods, hence their lives will never be impacted.

These immigrants are never going to steal Bette Midler's job or commit crimes in her neighborhood. It is 'flyover country' that will suffer which is a cause for celebration for Midler.

This project has successfully been implemented in New York and California where the Democrats have ensured a permanence in power. These are states where AOC and Gavin Newsom can get elected.

It is doubtful that Midler may have read the bill or understood the consequence it may have. It is a Democrat bill, it is called ‘Build Back Better’ that is enough for Midler’s fanatical support. She also knows that she is wealthy and powerful enough to be shielded from the deleterious effects of the implementation of the bill.

What Bette Midler, Hillary Clinton, and other Democrats are indulging in is the worst kind of stereotyping that emanates from deeply held prejudices and ignorance. It is most ironic that the likes of Midler have the gall to brand the very people as poor, illiterate, strung out, racist, sexist, homophobe etc.

Bette Midler also seems to have forgotten that the reason she is rich and famous is that regular people such as the West Virginians bought her music and watched her movies. But now that the wealth has been earned and she is in the twilight phase of her career she feels she no longer cares for those who enabled her journey to prosperity.

To sum it up, it is the likes of Bette Midler who are vile, ungrateful, bigoted ignoramuses.

This is one of the rare occasions that we must thank Twitter for ripping the mask off her face.