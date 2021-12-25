A jaw-droppingly beautiful Christmas carol from ... The Monkees?
Perhaps I'm the last person to know about this, but have you ever heard this Christmas carol?
One big melting pot of lovely harmony by The Monkees. Recorded in December of 1967. pic.twitter.com/AF9J1xCL8Y— Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) December 24, 2021
It's extraordinary. The pitch and harmony are flawless, and according to the twitter commentators below the tweet, the unexpected group that did it, the 1960s pop rock band, The Monkees, did it in one take.
It's a 1556 Spanish Christmas carol called
Briefly it was originally made as part of a television show the Monkees starred in in 1967 and later incorporated into an album of theirs. Apparently, one of their managers was into this kind of music and taught the boy-band to sing it. A shorter version of the song, Ríu Ríu Chíu can be heard on YouTube and the song can be downloaded on music apps, too.
And yes, it's beautiful. The voices sound like young Spanish peasants singing of their reality back when much of Europe (think France, Poland, Russia, Italy, as well as Spain) was haunted by wolves, and the Lord protects the Virgin Mary from the predators. There's no sarcasm, no irony, no overwrought treacliness, just a matter of fact singing of the carol in all earnestness, without over-earnestness. Here's a shareable translation from lyricstranslate.com:
Riu, riu, chiuThe river bank is protectedGod has kept the wolfFrom our ewe lambGod has kept the wolfFrom our ewe lambThe rabid wolfWanted to bite herBut Almighty GodKnew how to defend herHe willed to make herUnable to sinEven original sinThis virgin did not haveRiu, riu, chiu...The one who is bornIs the Great MonarchChrist the PatriarchClothed in fleshHe has redeemed usBy making himself smallThough he was infiniteHe became finiteRiu, riu, chiu...He comes to giveLife to the deadHe comes to repairThe fall of all mankindThis ChildIs the light of dayHe is the LambOf whom St. John spokeRiu, riu, chiu...I saw a thousand AngelsWho were singingFlying aroundChanting in a thousand voicesSaying to the shepherdsGlory in HeavenAnd peace on earthFor Jesus is bornRiu, riu, chiu...Now we haveWhat we desireLet us go togetherTo present him giftsLet us all give himOur willFor he cameAs our equalRiu, riu, chiu...
It's an amazing song with its fresh religious overtones, local European adaptations and context, and beautiful slightly Medieval-sounding melody. One hears the Monkees sing it, and it doesn't take much to hear people several centuries ago singing it -- a song that was written and sung less than 50 years after the apparition of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico, which triggered the biggest spontaneous mass conversion to Christianity in history.
It makes one wonder what other cultural treasures we have been missing, particularly today as wokesters seek to destroy history. I asked a Mexican friend if there were other comparable Christmas carols from Spain out there and he asked me to check out Campana Sobre Campana, Los Peces en el Rio, or check out Sinfónica de Minería, 2012 Villancicos Tradicionales, on YouTube.
I think I will.
It's a marvelous surprise that The Monkees of all people, the so-called "no talent Monkees" could bring this ancient carol song to the life it deserves and alert the rest of us to the western cultural treasures still out there.
For those who celebrate Christmas, Merry Christmas!
Image: Twitter screen shot