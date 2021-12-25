A jaw-droppingly beautiful Christmas carol from ... The Monkees?

Perhaps I'm the last person to know about this, but have you ever heard this Christmas carol?

One big melting pot of lovely harmony by The Monkees. Recorded in December of 1967. pic.twitter.com/AF9J1xCL8Y — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) December 24, 2021

It's extraordinary. The pitch and harmony are flawless, and according to the twitter commentators below the tweet, the unexpected group that did it, the 1960s pop rock band, The Monkees, did it in one take.

It's a 1556 Spanish Christmas carol called Ríu Ríu Chíu , sung in old Spanish, heavily religious in tone, with apparently some Catalan words in its lyrics. Native Spanish speakers on Twitter say the accent is pitch perfect, and it does sound natural. A fan site called Monkees Live Almanac has the story of how the unusual song came to be.

Briefly it was originally made as part of a television show the Monkees starred in in 1967 and later incorporated into an album of theirs. Apparently, one of their managers was into this kind of music and taught the boy-band to sing it. A shorter version of the song, Ríu Ríu Chíu can be heard on YouTube and the song can be downloaded on music apps, too.

And yes, it's beautiful. The voices sound like young Spanish peasants singing of their reality back when much of Europe (think France, Poland, Russia, Italy, as well as Spain) was haunted by wolves, and the Lord protects the Virgin Mary from the predators. There's no sarcasm, no irony, no overwrought treacliness, just a matter of fact singing of the carol in all earnestness, without over-earnestness. Here's a shareable translation from lyricstranslate.com:

Riu, riu, chiu The river bank is protected God has kept the wolf From our ewe lamb God has kept the wolf From our ewe lamb The rabid wolf Wanted to bite her But Almighty God Knew how to defend her He willed to make her Unable to sin Even original sin This virgin did not have Riu, riu, chiu... The one who is born Is the Great Monarch Christ the Patriarch Clothed in flesh He has redeemed us By making himself small Though he was infinite He became finite Riu, riu, chiu... He comes to give Life to the dead He comes to repair The fall of all mankind This Child Is the light of day He is the Lamb Of whom St. John spoke Riu, riu, chiu... I saw a thousand Angels Who were singing Flying around Chanting in a thousand voices Saying to the shepherds Glory in Heaven And peace on earth For Jesus is born Riu, riu, chiu... Now we have What we desire Let us go together To present him gifts Let us all give him Our will For he came As our equal Riu, riu, chiu...

It's an amazing song with its fresh religious overtones, local European adaptations and context, and beautiful slightly Medieval-sounding melody. One hears the Monkees sing it, and it doesn't take much to hear people several centuries ago singing it -- a song that was written and sung less than 50 years after the apparition of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico, which triggered the biggest spontaneous mass conversion to Christianity in history.

It makes one wonder what other cultural treasures we have been missing, particularly today as wokesters seek to destroy history. I asked a Mexican friend if there were other comparable Christmas carols from Spain out there and he asked me to check out Campana Sobre Campana, Los Peces en el Rio, or check out Sinfónica de Minería, 2012 Villancicos Tradicionales, on YouTube.

I think I will.

It's a marvelous surprise that The Monkees of all people, the so-called "no talent Monkees" could bring this ancient carol song to the life it deserves and alert the rest of us to the western cultural treasures still out there.

For those who celebrate Christmas, Merry Christmas!

Image: Twitter screen shot