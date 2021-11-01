You can almost smell the flop sweat in the McAuliffe campaign

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe of Virginia has only himself to blame for the loss of his poling lead over Glenn Youngkin in his race to return to the governor’s mansion. In state that has turned solidly blue and gave a 10-point margin to Biden, running against a political novice like Youngkin should have been a cake walk. And the polls showed McAuliffe in the lead until he stupidly implied that parents should have no say in their children’s education in the final campaign debate.

Instead of clarifying and walking back his statement, he foolishly claimed that he was taken out of context. Even CNN could see that he had stepped in it:

Since then, as if in a panic, the campaign has done little but demonize Youngkin as a Trump-embracing near Nazi, which is a stretch for the mild-mannered executive who has kept Trump away from his own campaign events.

The attempt at a false flag neo-Nazi tiki torch-carriers embrace of Youngkin late last week was quickly exposed as a put-up job, with many if not all of the actors involved being Democrat activists. The scandal-ridden Lincoln Project, alleged a Republican outfit that now works to elect Democrats, claimed responsibility, perhaps to shield McAuliffe and self-identified Democrats from responsibility.

Similarly, non-official entities have been putting out increasingly desperate ads that keep repeating the theme that voters should scared of Youngkin because he’s a Nazi or something.

If you were trying to turn off swing voters and drive them to vote GOP this is the ad you would make. https://t.co/4YmNXdvKfC — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) October 30, 2021

When McAuliffe appeared on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd yesterday, you could see the fear in his eyes:

YouTube screengrab

Todd never raised the tiki torch hoax, following the rest of the propaganda media in pretending it didn’t happen, a sure sign that they knew the dirty trick was a disaster. But toward the end to the 7+ minute interview, McAuliffe reverted to form, blaming parents who show up at school board meetings for the problems in education: “Our school boards were fine…these people started showing up creating such a ruckus”

The entire MTP interview is embedded below, and the Youngkin campaign found no fewer than 15 lies in it:

From the Youngkin campaign: