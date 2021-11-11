We are living in legendary times

As we consider the last two years and reflect on what has happened, we can understand that our world has been changed. Not for the better for Americans, or for western civilization. the change is dramatic and perilous, our very way of life is at stake.

The China Plague, known more colloquially as COVID-19, was, as we now know, is a conspiracy to create a bioweapon by the Chinese Communist Party and the duo of Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak. There may be others here in the U.S. that are party to the gain-of-function of a virus that has never existed in nature, but suffice it to say that Fauci and Daszak should be in prison.

Coupled with the China Plague, we have seen the theft of a presidential election. I do not doubt that a major effort was undertaken to stop the obvious progress on every level that was being affected by the Donald J. Trump administration. As bombastic as Trump was and is, he was effective and efficient (when not overtly opposed by Democrats, leftists, FBI/CIA et al, media, and swamp dwellers), the exact formula despised by deep state politicians on both sides of the aisle. Kicking the can down the road has become the go-to approach to problem solving for Congress and the White House, spending like drunken sailors all the while. Trump made them look bad. Very bad.

Considering the rigged election, Molly Ball’s Time magazine article did most of the bragging on behalf of the victorious, detailing the depth and the scope of the effort. I have no doubt that some of the effort was scripted and some of the effort was ad hoc on the part of the faithful. It was truly a team effort.

As we survey the China Plague and the theft of what surely was a landslide win by Trump, we have the uncanny perspective of the Biden/Brandon administration tearing our world apart before our very eyes. Energy, inflation, supply chain failures, vaccine mandates, critical race theory, defunding our police safety net, encouraging homelessness and drug dependency, etc., etc. Democrats are running hell-bent-for-leather toward their authoritarian Marxist utopia.

It is time to take stock of whose country this is. Did the left actually build this country? Or have they hampered its success all along? Did Andrew Jackson promote slavery and persecute the American Indians? Did slavery, Jim Crow, the KKK, segregation, and abortion, land directly onto the backs of black Americans from the hands of the Democrats? Did Democrat Woodrow Wilson’s elite attitude guide the current education industry’s efforts to misguide our children’s hearts and minds? Did FDR illegally enact spending that increased the size of government? Did Clinton rob the Senate of its duty to adjudicate the Tiananmen Square atrocity by having Secretary of State Madeline Albright “decide” to keep China’s most favored nation status with the attendant 4% tariff instead of the 40% non-favored status? Has Obama done no less?

It seems that we have been fighting to keep our heads above water since 1828 when Jackson helped start the Democrat Party. America is a construct, of the people, by the people, and for the people. Nowhere does it say of, by, and for the Democrat Party.

As we survey the field of battle that is contesting American life, culture, and freedom, we must decide how to proceed. That decision is rightly determined by asking, whose country is this? These times, this time, is legendary for how we will approach the battle that has been prosecuted by the Left, but not exactly joined by conservative God-fearing Americans. It is time we stand up for our rights, for our freedom, and for our way of life.

We are seeing the recent growth of the collective American spine; initially by the Tea Party and Freedom Caucus, then by Trump, and most recently by the November 2 election where Virginia led the refutation of the leftist agenda planned by the Democrat Party. We will continue to fight and we will realize that this is both a fight worth fighting for and a fight we must and will win.

These are the legendary times where we will be remembered for standing up and preserving our American dream. Our history and our future demand we fight.

Image: PxHere