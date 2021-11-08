Waking up from 'wokeness'

Wokeness, wokespeak, and utterly fabricated ideology such as “critical race theory” has, tragically, permeated our society and institutions. And done irreparable harm to our republic. (Let’s hope the recent election results are signs that the American people are waking up to wokeness and starting to realize how disingenuous-- and dangerous—these ideologies are to any ostensibly free and functional civilization.)

How thoroughly has this divisive, overtly racist, anti-American rot penetrated our core institutions?

According to Mark Levin’s new book, “American Marxism,” materials directed at non-minority males at one federal entity, Sandia National Laboratories, stated that an emphasis on “rationality over emotionality” was a characteristic of “white male[s].” Moreover, a Smithsonian Institution museum graphic recently claimed that concepts like “objective, rational, linear thinking,” “hard work” being “the key to success,” the “nuclear family,” and belief in a single God are not values that unite Americans of all races but are instead “aspects and assumptions of whiteness.” The museum added that “facing your whiteness is hard and can result in feelings of guilt, sadness, confusion, defensiveness, or fear.”

So irrational, emotional, non-objective, circular thinking, coupled with laziness, peripheral families and atheism or agnosticism are the hallmarks of peoples of color? Could any belief system be more racist than that?

The Democrat party has been racist since its inception, while the Republican Party was literally founded in large part to combat Democrat racism and the expansion of slavery. Yet today’s Democrats and so-called progressives incessantly virtue-signal and preen themselves while just as incessantly calling Republicans and conservatives racist. It is hypocritical, appalling…and evil.

Today’s liberals are polar opposites of classical liberals and tend to believe that there is no way that Black folks and other people of color can succeed on a level playing field. Therefore, they say, equality of opportunity isn’t enough. Government must take any and all measures necessary to guarantee equality of outcome, a.k.a. equity. This is one reason why they disdain successful Blacks like Clarence Thomas, Candace Owens, Larry Elder, and now Winsome Sears. They are irked every time one of these uppity creatures proves that their racist dogma is a load of crap. So they call them Uncle Toms, race traitors, and even “white supremacists.” This, too, is appalling and evil.

Many progressives, 1619 Project devotees, believers in CRT-- and assorted other cranks and morons-- would have us believe that competence, timeliness, achievement, self-discipline, logic, language skills, common decency—and many other traits previously considered admirable and beneficial to both the individual and society at large—are nothing but examples of white supremacy.

That is incredibly insulting.

It is my contention that these assertions themselves are prima facie evidence of white liberals’ paternalistic views of those who don’t look—or think—as they do.

Image: MOHAI, via Picryl / public domain