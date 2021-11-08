Forcing employers to do the government’s work without compensation

“By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food…” Genesis 3:19

By your own labor shall you be compensated. This is true for every person. Therefore, it’s also true for the federal government, which is merely an extension of We the People.

President Lincoln used the above Bible quote to poetically describe slaveholders as “wringing their bread from the sweat of other men's faces….” He made this statement in his Second Inaugural Address, when the Civil War was coming to an end. And with it, the end of slavery in America.

Or so we were told.

The truth is, the government took slaveholding away from individuals. But they kept it for themselves. And they’ve used it to make every employer in America a government slave.

On February 3, 1913, the 16th Amendment was passed, allowing the federal government to tax income directly. In the early days of the income tax, there was no withholding. People paid their full income tax bills for the previous year once a year on March 15, or in quarterly installments.

Then the Social Security Act of 1935 was passed. Here’s how a portion of Title VIII, SEC. 802. (a) of that act reads: “The tax imposed … shall be collected by the employer of the taxpayer by deducting the amount of the tax from the wages as and when paid. Every employer required so to deduct the tax is hereby made liable for the payment of such tax ….”

The U.S. government passed a law that makes every employer a Tax Collection Agent of the government. Yet, employers are not compensated for their labor, time, or costs. However, they are subject to punishment if they don’t comply.

This is nothing less than forced labor. Slavery

To tell the truth, American slaves actually had it better than today’s employers. At least slaves received food, clothing and shelter for their labor. Employers get nothing.

And when the government saw they could get away with making employers their slaves, they decided to add to their burdens. In 1943, the Current Tax Payment Act was passed. This little beauty required employers to withhold taxes from employees' wages--as they were earned--and remit them to the government.

Again, no mention of compensating employers for working as Federal Tax Collection Agents. But there would be punishment in terms of fines and jail time if they didn’t obey.

About 20 years later, the government decided their slaves employers should be working even harder for their masters. So in 1965, they put their heads together and come up with the Social Security Act Amendments, popularly known as the Medicare Bill. The bill was signed by President Lyndon “I'll have those n*****s voting Democratic for 200 years” Johnson. Once again, Medicare and Medicaid were funded by forcing employers to be responsible for withholding and remitting these taxes.

Since employers have become such docile slaves over the decades, it’s no wonder Resident Brandon has decided to give them more government work to do. This time regarding vaccination mandates. Using OSHA, Brandon has declared that employers with 100 or more employers “must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, with an exception for employers that instead adopt a policy requiring employees to either get vaccinated or elect to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work in lieu of vaccination.”

As before, employers are being forced to be government Vaccine Mandate Compliance Agents, to shoulder the cost burdens, and be subject to financial penalties for not acting like a good slave. While some employers are starting to rattle their fetters and fighting back. But most are docilly submitting.

How many billions of dollars does all this cost employers annually? I don’t know the answer to that. I just know who pays it. Every employee through a lower paycheck. Every shareholder through lower capital gains.

And every American through the loss of our natural rights of Liberty and Property. Natural rights which we institute government to protect.

