The Waukesha massacre picture begins to emerge

At this time yesterday, as I wrote about what happened in Waukesha, I knew only that a Black man with dreadlocks driving a red SUV had slammed into Waukesha, Wisconsin’s Christmas parade, killing multiple people and injuring dozens more. Twenty-four hours have revealed significant new information, all of which points to the fact that, when leftists control the criminal justice system, innocent people will die.

We’ve learned that Darrell Brooks, the man behind the wheel of that car has an endless rap sheet in Milwaukee going back more than 20 years, including such things as drug possession, strangling and suffocating someone, battery, sex offenses, illegal firearm possession (as a convicted felon), resisting arrest, and beating up and then running over the mother of one of his children.

This last offense saw Brooks getting arrested just last week and charged with five counts—one of which was bail jumping. With his record, one would think that his bail would be high—or maybe, like those January 6 protesters rotting in jail without bail on charges of trespassing and “parading”, Brooks would be denied bail entirely. That, however, is not how Milwaukee’s District Attorney, John Chisholm rolls.

The thing about Chisholm is that he’s one of those prosecutors who won his elections thanks to substantial help from George Soros. Aside from inflammatory tweets about January 6 in which he calls for fire and brimstone to rain down on the protesters—statements he was not obligated to make sitting in his little corner of Wisconsin—Chisholm has repeatedly made clear that he believes his obligation as the prosecutor isn’t to enforce the law but is, instead, to protect wrongdoers from law enforcement, all in the name of equity and social justice:

As a prosecutor, I am committed to substantive reform that affirms procedural justice, proportional outcomes, and true public health and safety. In a paper released last month, MKE Co.'s chief public defender and I propose a paradigm for effective reform:https://t.co/DRYAHYrXmr — John Chisholm (@DAJohnChisholm) January 17, 2020

I am deeply proud that, as a result of our staff's embrace of a proportional and equitable approach to prosecution, objective data demonstrates that we have made significant progress in forging a more just system of prosecution in Milwaukee Countyhttps://t.co/0lA3AiPG3F — John Chisholm (@DAJohnChisholm) December 10, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Chisholm is a fan of San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, a hard-left, Soros-sponsored District Attorney:

Congratulations to San Francisco District Attorney-elect @chesaboudin on a hard-fought and well-deserved win for prosecutorial reform. I look forward to working with DA Boudin and reformers across the US to forge a justice system defined by fairness, equity, and proportionality. https://t.co/5AgcDKUn1S — John Chisholm (@DAJohnChisholm) November 10, 2019

Boudin’s hands-off approach to crime has been so awful that leftists are trying desperately to push him out of office:

In light of Waukesha’s carnage, these two boastful tweets from Chisholm are especially grating:

An ADA on pre-trial detention reform: "We have really made a commitment to not keeping individuals held unnecessarily on cash bail in the Milwaukee County Jail." — John Chisholm (@DAJohnChisholm) December 11, 2018

With Chisholm’s philosophy in place, it shouldn’t be a surprise to learn that, after Brooks’s most recent effort to run someone over with a car, he was released from jail two days before the Waukesha massacre on a mere $1,000 bond.

We’ve also learned that it was a lie that Brooks was merely escaping from the scene of another crime when he accidentally crashed the parade. In fact, the massacre was deliberate. It’s now common knowledge that Brooks is a violent anti-White racist and a virulent, Hitler-loving anti-Semite. In addition, Laura Loomer is reporting that he’s a member of The Five Percent Nation, a subsect of the Nation of Islam. Is anyone here surprised?

Meanwhile, we’ve got some reminders that this craziness about getting dangerous criminals back on the streets isn’t limited to prosecutors. It goes right up in the House of Representatives. An Axios journalist got a reluctant, defensive Rashida Tlaib to admit that in her zeal to get mentally ill and drug-addicted people out of federal jails she’s supporting a bill that will release all federal prisoners.

.@jonathanvswan presses Rep. Tlaib on backing a bill to end federal prisons: To what extent have you wrestled w/ potential downsides?



Tlaib: I think everyone's like, oh my god, we're going to just release everybody.



Swan: But the act you endorsed actually says release everyone pic.twitter.com/ZBX3T9wxQy — Axios (@axios) November 22, 2021

And AOC, who never disappoints, chose now to demand that New York reform its “excessive” bail laws:

More than 75% of individuals in custody haven't been convicted of a crime, and are confined in unsafe conditions simply because they cannot afford cash bail. Condemning thousands of individuals to languish in such environments as they await trial is unacceptable. — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) November 22, 2021

It's true that Rikers Island is an appalling hellhole but turning the criminal justice system into a revolving door is provably not the answer, whether in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or Milwaukee.

It’s to be hoped that, after witnessing leftist criminal justice in action over the past year-and-a-half, Americans, even Democrats in leftist cities, are wising up to the fact that leftism kills, either directly, through government brutality, or indirectly, by letting violent, hate-filled criminals roam free.

Image: Darrell Brooks mugshot.