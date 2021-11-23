Americans are enduring a Biden reign of terror

Prisoners with no criminal history are being held without bail or due process in the D.C. jail where they are regularly abused by guards.

Parents who show up at school board meetings to address their concerns about COVID mandates or the CRT curriculum are being tagged as domestic terrorists.

Moms who have become active in election integrity campaigns have had their front doors broken down with battering rams by an FBI SWAT team, their homes searched, their electronics confiscated, all without an explanation or civil attempt to contact their legal representation.

Journalist James O’Keefe of Project Veritas had his home raided by the FBI, his home searched for hours, his personal property confiscated and leaked to the NYT.

Many people who were merely present at the January 6 rally in DC have endured police state tactics.

We are beset with radical leftist governors and district attorneys who are committed to letting violent criminals run free on the streets while Biden’s AG conspires with Marxist school board members to criminalize parents and law-abiding citizens.

Our CDC takes orders from the teachers’ unions, not physicians or scientists to develop harsh and unneccessary mandates and restrictions.

And worst of all, a megalomaniacal monster, Anthony Fauci and his pal Bill Gates, have seen to it that half a million people have died rather than be treated with existing therapeutics for a flu with a nearly 99% survival rate. See Robert F. Kennedy’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci.

As totalitarianism rears its ugly head all across Europe and Australia, hundreds of thousands of protestors ignored by their governments or, as in Austria, are fired upon, or, as in Australia, are rounded up and sent off to COVID camps. No doubt such tactics are what our lot has in store for us, at least in states with like-minded authoritarian governors.

Americans had better wake up to what the members of the great reset club have in mind for us: Preventing the vax-resistant from working, entering places of business, restaurants, bars and grocery stores, etc. They will prevent those fired for resisting the vaccine from receiving unemployment benefits, pensions, medical treatment and even health insurance. The same draconian measures are applying to military personnel as well. The government may even try to prevent the families of those who die unvaccinated from receiving death benefits. This is a very nasty bunch of self-appointed tyrants who think their COVID fear porn will bring us all to heel. It is time to man up and fight back with everything we’ve got.

Thankfully, there are thousands of doctors, virologists, epidemiologists who are fighting back.

From the outset of this pandemic, experts with differing opinions, have been cancelled, harassed, their opinions and medical advice suppressed. They have been fired from their hospitals despite their decades of service and impressive credentials but continue to try to educate the public about the dangers of the vaccines and the success of early treatment with numerous existing and inexpensive drugs like HCQ and ivermectin. The lengths to which the Fauci/Gates minions have gone to convince the public these drugs are dangerous are shocking. According to the RFK Jr. book, veritable tons of HCQ and ivermectin were destroyed to keep them out of our hands.

But these physicians have not given up. Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, and his partners in the crime of expertise from around the world have united to make a declaration stating their commitment to serving patients not political institutions.

Their Global COVID Summit site has articles and videos by doctors from all over the world. They are determined to defeat the worldwide suppression of the knowledge they have gained over the nearly two years of COVID. Well-funded organizations like Trusted News Initiative, along with the entirety of the mainstream media, Big Pharma and the Biden administration, have done everything in their power to censor any and every word that deviates from the Fauci vaccine mandate narrative.

“The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant.” (Robespierre).

Dr. Malone is also involved in the Unity Project to fight against vaccinating children, an obscene government plan if there ever was one. Clearly, given the medical facts of the covid vaccines and the thousands of deaths and injuries they have caused, there has to be a more pernicious agenda afoot. Bill Gates has always yearned for a reduction of the world population.

The Biden administration has taken advantage of our already weaponized law enforcement institutions and made them into his version of East Germany’s Stasi. The Stasi’s main job was spying on the population, exactly what Merrick Garland has authorized of American citizens. Political dissent is a crime to this administration. Such spying is built into Biden’s absurd Build Back Better bill. If it passes, all bets are off. Our overlords will have access to our bank accounts, our medical records, our children’s school psychometric records (part of Garland’s son-in-law’s intrusive educational program he sells to schools.) We will be communist East Germany, Stalinist Russia, Nazi Germany in which the unvaxxed are the persecuted. Watch the 2006 Academy Award-winning film, The Lives of Others, set in 1984 East Germany. That is the direction Biden is taking us.

The mystery is why isn’t every Republican in Congress standing up and shouting no! from the Capitol steps to all the abuses of the Biden administration? About the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan? Why is not every Republican screaming about the abuse of the Jan. 6 detainees? The D.C. jail is an America Abu Ghraib. Why are they not demanding Garland resign? Why are the bulk of the Republicans leaving the fight to the courageous few? The only reasonable answer is that they don’t want to rock their personal boat in that lucrative swamp. They should get out of the way then and let people who love the country more than money take their places. “Fear is cruel and mean. The political reigns of terror have been reigns of madness and malignity, a total perversion of opinion; society is upside down, and its best men are thought too bad to live.” Ralph Waldo Emerson.

