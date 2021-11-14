The real villains in the Rittenhouse trial

After the defense rested in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the lawyers on both sides met with the judge to go over possible jury instructions and the introduction of lesser charges. A video was shown of a mob of rioters with axes and what appeared to be baseball bats destroying the cars at a local auto dealership. The prosecution was arguing that Rittenhouse had lost his right of self-defense because he had a clear path to run away. The defense countered by pointing out that the supposed clear path went through the out-of-control mob portrayed on the video.

This moment was emblematic of the prosecution's entire case. In the state's opinion, the presence of armed citizens trying to prevent the burning and destruction of property in and of itself constituted a provocation of the rioters sufficient for them to justify their attacks on Rittenhouse and negate his right of self-defense.

As crazy as this sounds, much of the media and most of the Democrat party agree with the prosecutors. The real villains in this case are the public authorities who allowed rioters to wreak havoc unopposed for three nights in Kenosha in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a police action that was ultimately deemed justifiable. While watching the video of the destruction, one has to wonder: why weren't police and firemen there protecting Kenosha?

This pattern of abdicating authority to violent activists has been repeated in cities around the country, including Seattle, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Baltimore, Chicago, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Oakland, and especially Portland, to name just a few. Out of a fear of creating an incident where rioters incur injuries, police response is limited to lining up across a street and slowly moving forward while the rioters are permitted to bombard them with bricks and Molotov cocktails.

Woke politicians have been enabling chaos through such actions as no bail rules; release of violent felons due to COVID-19; reducing property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors; giving free rein to homeless people to defecate on the street, openly inject drugs, and intimidate passersby; raising bail for violent rioters; and handing the justice system to radical prosecutors who care more about the criminals than the victims.

In Washington, D.C., a violent mob outside the White House created a situation deemed so dangerous that President Trump was forced by the Secret Service to be sheltered in the basement, and a historic church across Lafayette Square was partially burned. The next day, President Trump made a point of a show of force against mob violence by simply walking through the park to the site of the church. To emphasize the force of his actions, he had the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, and the secretary of defense, Mark Esper, accompany him.

The next day, Mark Esper called a press conference to apologize for his presence on the walk, and Mark Milley has similarly condemned the president's action. This was a clear act of insubordination. If they had wanted to do this in a legitimate fashion, they should have resigned in protest. But what is more important is that they essentially said that using the military to protect the White House constituted an unwarranted interference by the military in domestic affairs.

While one can only speculate as to their motives, in the case of General Milley, there is plenty of reason to believe he didn't want to be associated with suppressing a violent mob that was angry about the death of George Floyd. For Milley and Esper, showing woke bona fides was more important than defending the United States. You have to wonder how our allies in Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine feel about the reliability and power of the American military when its leadership is more concerned with not offending a woke Twitter mob than displaying military strength.

The governor of Wisconsin allowed mayhem to go on in Kenosha for two nights before citizens attempted to deter the continued destruction of their city on the third night of violence. Finally, after Rittenhouse shot in desperation to defend himself against a violent mob, the governor acted to end the chaos. This has been a tragedy for Huber, Grosskreutz, and Rosenbaum, as well as Rittenhouse, but in some way, they are all victims. The true architects of this tragedy were George Soros; Nancy Pelosi; Chesa Boudin; Governor Evers in Wisconsin; Governor Walz in Minnesota; Governor Kate Brown in Oregon; and the mayors of Chicago, Portland, D.C., Minneapolis, New York, and Seattle, among others, who for reasons of either cowardice or political opportunism enabled increasing out-of-control rioting until it ended in tragedy.

The wrong person is on trial here. An eighteen-year-old kid is being prosecuted for trying to make up for the total abdication of responsibility by those in authority who were too cowardly to do their job.

